updating old chroot in sbuild that predates usrmerge.

I have been lazy and haven't been updating the chroot; but I no longer could, so had to resolve this issue about usrmerge.

There was a file /etc/unsupported-skip-usrmerge-conversion that usrmerge package errored out on; it seemed like it means

a mark of not doing usrmerge conversion, because sbuild is a system for autobuilding and staying in split /usr for the duration of the release might be better.