today's howtos
Vincent Bernat ☛ Crafting endless AS paths in BGP
Combining BGP confederations and AS override can potentially create a BGP routing loop, resulting in an indefinitely expanding AS path.
ID Root ☛ How To Install VNC Server on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install VNC Server on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Virtual Network Computing (VNC) is a versatile remote desktop protocol that allows users to access and control a computer remotely.
University of Toronto ☛ Backward compatibility, even for settings, has real costs
If you promise backward compatibility for settings, you must devote (programming) effort to mapping old settings to the new behavior and perhaps the new settings. Where there's no exact equivalent of the old setting's behavior, you may have to add code or additional (new) settings to synthesize that behavior, or materialize it if someone ever asks for it. Or you can only imitate the old setting value imperfectly, but then (some) people will complain. All of this takes work, especially if the setting is controlling some old behavior and old code that you're trying to move away from.
Junichi Uekawa: updating old chroot in sbuild that predates usrmerge.
updating old chroot in sbuild that predates usrmerge.
I have been lazy and haven't been updating the chroot; but I no longer could, so had to resolve this issue about usrmerge.
There was a file /etc/unsupported-skip-usrmerge-conversion that usrmerge package errored out on; it seemed like it means
a mark of not doing usrmerge conversion, because sbuild is a system for autobuilding and staying in split /usr for the duration of the release might be better.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install EPEL on CentOS Stream 9 or 8
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Apache HTTPD on CentOS Stream 9 or 8
Linuxiac ☛ How to Upgrade to Linux Mint 22 from 21.3: A Step-by-Step Guide
A comprehensive guide for a hassle-free upgrade to Linux Mint 22 "Wilma" from 21.3 "Virginia." Tested and proven to give you successful results.
MWL ☛ “Run Your Own Mail Server” print layout: 348 pages
Making it the biggest Mastery book I’ve ever written. I was right to make the ebook $15, and I suspect the print version will wind up being $35. Won’t know until I feed it to the printer.