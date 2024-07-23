You can contribute to KDE with non-C++ code

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 23, 2024



Not everything made by KDE uses C++. This is probably obvious to some people, but it’s worth mentioning nevertheless.

And I don’t mean this as just “well duh, KDE uses QtQuick which is written with C++ and QML”. I also don’t mean this as “well duh, Qt has a lot of bindings to other languages”. I mean explicitly “KDE has tools written primarily in certain languages and specialized formats”.

Note that I said “specialized formats”. I don’t want to restrict this blog post to only programming languages.

I’ll be straight to the point. You can contribute to KDE with...