posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 23, 2024



Quoting: VLC 3.0.21 packaged for Slackware – Alien Pastures —

My Slackware packages for VLC are mostly self-contained with many of the supporting libraries compiled into the package. This makes for a minimal dependency on external libraries/packages; a full installation of Slackware covers it all. Apart from having no external dependencies, the other reason for statically compiling libraries into VLC that are also present in regular Slackware (specifically ffmpeg, lame, speex, theora, libvpx) is to avoid the risk of breakage of my vlc package due to incompatible library updates in a Slackware release (that happens once in a while on Slackware-current for instance).