Games and Education Leftovers
Games
Roy Tang ☛ Teaching my 6yo Nephew to Play Videogames
I thought it was interesting how difficult it was for a modern kid to adapt to videogames with a controller. I'm not sure if it's because he's more used to touchscreens? Previously his cousins had been letting him try out stuff like Roblox (using my iPad) and IDK how much trouble had there but I didn't get any complaints. Also, he can play Marvel Snap! (Not well, as he doesn't really understand the abilities of each card, but enough to get through games by himself, usually costing me rank!)
Medevel ☛ 16 Free and Open-source Chess Engines
Chess is a strategic board game played between two players, aiming to checkmate the opponent's king. Each player starts with 16 pieces: one king, one queen, two rooks, two knights, two bishops, and eight pawns. The game is renowned for its deep tactical and strategic complexity.
Education
-
Rlang ☛ Empowering the R Community: Insights from Myles Mitchell of the Leeds Data Science Group
The R Consortium recently interviewed Myles Mitchell, co-organizer of the Leeds Data Science group, to discuss the local R community and the group’s recent activities. Myles highlighted the group’s efforts to create an inclusive and welcoming environment for all participants. The group is dedicated to creating networking opportunities for students interested in pursuing a career in data science and sharing job openings.
