Games and Education Leftovers

I thought it was interesting how difficult it was for a modern kid to adapt to videogames with a controller. I'm not sure if it's because he's more used to touchscreens? Previously his cousins had been letting him try out stuff like Roblox (using my iPad) and IDK how much trouble had there but I didn't get any complaints. Also, he can play Marvel Snap! (Not well, as he doesn't really understand the abilities of each card, but enough to get through games by himself, usually costing me rank!)