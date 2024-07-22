EasyOS Development Updates

See discussion at github:

https://github.com/limine-bootloader/limine/issues/386

In a nutshell, Limine is a bootloader that is much simpler to use than grub2.

It is suitable for any GNU/Linux distro, not just EasyOS. Can boot backdoored Windows also.



Limine, up until v5, supports fat12/16/32 and ext2/3/4, no other filesystems.

The developer mintsuki has an ideology to keep Limine very simple, and she considered that the kernel vmlinuz and initrd could be in a fat partition, so could drop support for ext2/3/4.