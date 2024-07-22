EasyOS Development Updates
-
Limine Installer improve find EasyOS installs
Forum member nnriyer reported Limine Installer finding incorrect installation of EasyOS:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?p=100954#p100954
I fixed that, also found some EasyOS installations were not being found. Fixed that also.
-
ext4 support has returned in Limine bootloader
See discussion at github:
https://github.com/limine-bootloader/limine/issues/386
In a nutshell, Limine is a bootloader that is much simpler to use than grub2.
It is suitable for any GNU/Linux distro, not just EasyOS. Can boot backdoored Windows also.
Limine, up until v5, supports fat12/16/32 and ext2/3/4, no other filesystems.
The developer mintsuki has an ideology to keep Limine very simple, and she considered that the kernel vmlinuz and initrd could be in a fat partition, so could drop support for ext2/3/4.
-