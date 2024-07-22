Do you waddle the waddle?
OpenMandriva Lx 24.07 “ROME” is one of the very first Linux distros to be powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.10 kernel series, built with Clang, and features the KDE Plasma 6.1 desktop environment by default, while the other two spins offer users the latest GNOME 46.3 and LXQt 2.0 desktop environments.
The Radxa ROCK 2F is a small computing device designed for a wide range of uses, from development projects to multimedia setups. It’s packed with features, including multiple GPIOs and an HDMI port that supports 4K video at 60 fps, making it versatile for technology enthusiasts.
The Radxa ROCK 2A is a credit card-sized single-board computer with a form factor similar to the Raspberry Pi. Key features include a Gigabit Ethernet LAN port, Wi-Fi 6 support, and an FPC connector for further expansion.
Tenstorrent has announced the launch of its next-generation Wormhole chip, now featured in PCIe cards and workstations designed for scalable multi-chip development. These products leverage Tenstorrent’s powerful open-source software stacks, offering significant advancements for AI software development.