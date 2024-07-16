today's howtos
Disable this Firefox preference to save privacy
If you are on the latest Firefox 128 (which is there on Fedora 40), you should uncheck the following preference to disable Privacy-Preserving Attribution. Firefox added this experimental feature and turn it on by default for everyone. Which should not be the case.
Steinar H Gunderson ☛ Pull requests via git push
This project inspired me to investigate whether git.sesse.net could start accepting patches in a format that was less friction than email, and didn't depend on custom SSH-facing code written by others. And it seems it really can! The thought was to simply allow git push from anyone, but that git push doesn't actually push anything; it just creates a pull request (by email). It was much simpler than I'd thought.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Krita on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Krita on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Krita is a professional-grade digital painting application that offers a wide range of tools and features for creating digital art. Developed by artists for artists, Krita aims to provide an affordable and accessible solution for digital painting, sketching, and illustration.
TechRepublic ☛ How to Become an Expert at SELinux
SELinux stands for Security-Enhanced Linux. It is a GNU/Linux kernel security model that provides a hardened set of access control security policies for the GNU/Linux operating system. SELinux tends to get a bad rap, because it often seems to go out of its way to prevent legitimate applications from working.
TecAdmin ☛ How to Add Swap Memory on Ubuntu 24.04
Ubuntu 24.04 is a powerful operating system, but sometimes your computer might run out of memory when running multiple applications. This can slow down your system and make it less efficient. In that case adding swap memory can help. Swap memory acts as an additional memory resource, allowing your computer to handle more tasks smoothly.
Linux Host Support ☛ How to Install MySQL on Ubuntu 24.04
In this blog post, we will explain how to install MySQL on Ubuntu 24.04. MySQL is an open-source relational database management system written in C and C++ developed and maintained by the Oracle Corporation. MySQL offers a variety of features, such as speed, security, and replication, and it is one of the most popular databases.
