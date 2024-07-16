MYIR’s New Affordable RK3568 Dev Board with M.2 SSD Slot & Dual GbE

The U2500 M.2 NVMe & dual 2.5G Ethernet for Raspberry Pi 5, recently featured by the distributor 52Pi, is a versatile expansion module designed to enhance the capabilities of the Raspberry Pi 5. This HAT board integrates high-speed storage and network features, making it suitable for various advanced applications.

Khadas has launched the Mind Graphics eGPU, featuring the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti. This expansion of the Mind hardware family boosts performance for creative design, video rendering, gaming, and more.

MYIR has launched the MYC-LR3568, a cost-effective System-on-Module available for commercial and industrial applications, alongside a development board that provides access to dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, multiple display ports, and wireless connectivity.

Based on Linux kernel 6.10, the GNU Linux-libre 6.10 kernel is here to clean up newly added drivers upstream, including Panthor, Intel IPU6, PRUEth SR1, rtw8703b, tps23881, air_en8811h, Intel ISH HID, and pcm6240.

Highlights of Linux kernel 6.10 include a new mseal() system call for memory sealing, Rust language support for the RISC-V architecture, Zstandard compression support for the EROFS file system, shadow stack support for the x32 subarchitecture, TPM bus encryption and integrity protection, and initial support for setting up PFCP (Packet Forwarding Control Protocol) filters.