MYIR’s New Affordable RK3568 Dev Board with M.2 SSD Slot & Dual GbE
Quoting: MYIR's New Affordable RK3568 Dev Board with M.2 SSD Slot & Dual GbE MYIR's New Affordable RK3568 Dev Board with M.2 SSD Slot & Dual GbE —
MYIR also offers optional modules to expand the board’s functionalities, including the MY-CAM004M 4ADH-to-MIPI Camera Module, MY-CAM005M MIPI Camera Module, MY-WIREDCOM RPI Module (RS232/RS485/CAN), and MY-LVDS070C LCD Module.
The MYC-LR3568 is compatible with Linux 5.0 and Debian 11 operating systems aimed at applications such as IoT gateways, NVR storage, industrial control, HMI, cloud terminals, central vehicle controllers, and facial recognition systems.