posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 16, 2024



Quoting: Plasma 6.1 review - A bit better, not enough —

My guess is that Plasma 6.X won't hit maturity for at least another year. There's nothing wrong with that. If anything, the KDE team should be lauded for not pushing this still-beta desktop environment release onto the Kubuntu 24.04 LTS users. That would have been a disaster. You get to test the new stuff in quiet isolation, and that's totally fine. But then, the underlying system needs to be stable, robust and mature to allow the desktop to flourish. Right now, I'm quite certain, a huge portion of development effort goes into maintaining the KDE neon distro and figuring out its bugs. This is energy wasted, as it could have been invested in improvements in Plasma itself. KDE neon, on its own, simply isn't good enough. Wayland is another detriment.

On its own, Plasma 6.1 is still Plasma. It's pretty nice, and you have the infinite customization, should you want to use it. No other Linux desktop offers that. In terms of consistency, congruence and professionalism, Plasma is light years ahead of everything else. But the 6.X series has had a rough start. Way too many bugs and problems and regressions, 6.1 included. Yes, some of the issues are gone, but fresh ones have crept up in their place. I'm not feelin' the expected level of quality that I'm used to seeing in Plasma. The default visuals are also wonky, amateurish. That won't impress anyone. If anyone cares what I think, there needs to be more focus on the basics, from aesthetics to stability, and certainly no need to add Wayland and Qt 6 into the mix, at the same time. One or the other, not both. As it is, you get too many moving parts at the same time.