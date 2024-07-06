Ladybird Web Browser Developer Attacked by Unhinged, Dishonest Activists

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 06, 2024



Two days ago, the Ladybird Web Browser made quite a bit of news -- with a major investment and the establishment of a new Non-Profit organization to build a "from scratch" web browser.

Positive, non-controversial, non-political, very nerdy news.

Unfortunately, within hours of the spotlight being directed at Ladybird, a group of activists launched an all-out-assault on the open source web browser -- by smearing it as "Transphobic", "Mysoginistic", and (this is absolutely not a joke) suggesting that the Ladybird developers actively support and promote human slavery.

Hundreds of posts repeating such smears (among others) -- with one Tech publication declaring a total boycott of Ladybird because of it.

What vile deed were the developers of Ladybird guilty of, which necessitated such an intense response, you ask?

Well, I'll tell you.

