Security Leftovers
-
Security Week ☛ Hackers Target Vulnerability Found Recently in Long-Discontinued D-Link Routers
GreyNoise observes the first attempts to exploit a path traversal vulnerability in discontinued D-Link DIR-859 WiFi routers.
-
Security Week ☛ Juniper Networks Warns of Critical Authentication Bypass Vulnerability
Juniper Networks warns of a critical authentication bypass flaw impacting Session Smart routers and conductors.
-
Security Week ☛ Prudential Financial Data Breach Impacts 2.5 Million
Prudential Financial has updated the February data breach impact estimate to 2.5 million individuals.
-
Addressing Linux Kernel HWE Vulnerabilities in Ubuntu
The Linux Hardware Enablement (HWE) kernel plays a vital role in ensuring that LTS releases of Ubuntu can run on newer hardware. However, recent discoveries have highlighted several security issues within this kernel. The Ubuntu security team has addressed the Linux kernel HWE vulnerabilities in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.
-
Linux Kernel AWS Vulnerabilities Fixed in Ubuntu 16.04
Several security vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel for Amazon Web Services (AWS) systems in Ubuntu 16.04 have been addressed by the Ubuntu security team. These fixes are crucial for maintaining system integrity and protecting against potential exploits. Let’s delve into the specific vulnerabilities and the measures taken to resolve them.