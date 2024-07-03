Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Openwashing, and More
Hackaday ☛ FreeCAD Foray: Shells For All Our PCBs
Are you the kind of hacker who tries to pick up FreeCAD, but doesn’t want to go through a tutorial and instead pokes around the interface, trying to transfer the skills from a CAD suite you’ve been using before? I’ve been there too, and in my experience, FreeCAD doesn’t treat such forays lightly. It’s a huge package that enables everything from architecture to robotics design, so if you just want a 3D-printed case for a PCB project, the hill can be steep. So let’s take that first simple project as an example, and see if it helps you learn a little bit of FreeCAD.
GNU Projects
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu News ☛ Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 846
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 846 for the week of June 23 – 29, 2024. The full version of this issue is available here.
Openwashing
Open Source Initiative ☛ Open Source Hey Hi (AI) Definition – Weekly update July 1 [Ed: Openwashing installment funded by Microsoft, sponsored by Microsoft to turn the OSI into a marketing outfit for plagiarism, disinformation, and worse]
Catch up on the community's discussions about the Open Source Hey Hi (AI) Definition!
