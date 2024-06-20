posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 20, 2024



Quoting: Compex Introduces New Wi-Fi 7 Dual-Band Modules: WLE7002E25D and WLT7002E25D-E Compex Introduces New Wi-Fi 7 Dual-Band Modules: WLE7002E25D and WLT7002E25D-E —

Powered by Qualcomm’s QCN6224, QCN6274, and QCN9274-I chipsets from the Waikiki series, both modules enable dual-band concurrent operations on 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies. These capabilities are designed to broaden signal coverage and minimize latency through features like Multi-Link Operation, which enhances throughput and reliability by simultaneously transmitting data across multiple frequencies.

The modules support advanced OFDMA modulation techniques ranging from BPSK to 4096QAM and channel spectrum widths of 20/40MHz at 2.4GHz and up to 240MHz at 5GHz. They are also compatible with Linux operating systems, ensuring versatile integration into various networking environments according to the datasheet.