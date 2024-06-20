posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 20, 2024



Quoting: Libgcrypt 1.11.0 Rolls Out with New Algorithms and APIs —

Libgcrypt, the backbone of cryptographic operations for many Linux distros and apps, has launched its 1.11.0 version. This new stable branch maintains full API and ABI compatibility with its predecessor, the 1.10 series.

As a general-purpose library based on the code from GnuPG, Libgcrypt provides a broad array of cryptographic building blocks while not directly implementing any specific protocol like OpenPGP.