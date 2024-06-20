posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 20, 2024



Quoting: 5 reasons why MacOS and Linux go together like a knife and fork | ZDNET —

I've been using Linux for nearly 30 years. About 15 years ago, I started using MacOS for certain tasks. Once I added MacOS into the mix, I realized that these two operating systems go together like, well, peanut butter and chocolate, rock and roll, or knife and fork. As the years passed, that opinion has only grown stronger -- to the point that I can't imagine myself using one without the other.

Why is this? After all, most people use one desktop operating system and that's it. Of course, anyone working with both a mobile device and a desktop computer uses two different operating systems. Looking at it that way, I use three: Android, Linux, and MacOS. But I don't generally count Android in this because I find mobile operating systems far too limiting to help me accomplish the things I do. So, let's set aside the mobile option and focus only on the desktop.