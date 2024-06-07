KDE Frameworks 6.3 Released with Various UI Improvements and Bug Fixes

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 07, 2024



KDE Frameworks 6.3 is here to improve the rendering of SVG (Scalable Vector Graphics) images on screens that use a fractional scale factor, which should lead to reduced blurriness, improves QtQuick- and QtWidgets-based apps by visually overhauling the small in-window dialogs and command bars respectively.

This release also improves the icons shown in dialogs across the Plasma desktop and apps to use normal colored icons, improves clicking on the checkboxes in the dialog that lets you choose which windows and screens to share, and improves some Breeze icons to adjust their colors properly when using a dark color scheme.

