Windows TCO Tales
-
The Record ☛ Nearly 400,000 affected by data breach at eye care management services company
According to the FBI, the healthcare and public health sector was the most common ransomware target of any critical infrastructure sector in 2023.
-
Tripwire ☛ Hit by LockBit? The FBI is waiting to help you with over 7,000 decryption keys
Did your company fall victim to the LockBit ransomware? Have cybercriminals left gigabytes of your data encrypted, with no easy route for recovery that doesn't involve paying a ransom?
-
The Register UK ☛ What is RansomHub? Looks like a Knight ransomware reboot
Emerging in February, RansomHub has been extremely active: It's bragged about stealing and then somewhat ironically auctioning off Christie's customer data, along with internal info swiped from US broadband telco Frontier Communications – and even Change Healthcare after an ALPHV affiliate had already made off with $22 million from successfully extorting the medical conglomerate with ransomware.
During the past three months, RansomHub has been the fourth most prolific ransomware crew in terms of numbers of claimed attacks, according to Symantec at least. For the record: LockBit remained No. 1 in Symantec's rankings, with a claimed 489 ransomware infections, followed by Play (101), Qilin (92), and RansomHub (61).
-
Security Week ☛ A Russian Cyber Gang Is Thought to Be Behind a Ransomware Attack That Hit London Hospitals
A group known as Qilin is most likely behind the attack on Synnovis, which provides pathology lab services for several hospitals run by the National Health Service, said Ciaran Martin, former chief executive of the National Cyber Security Centre.
Martin said it was one of the more serious ransomware attacks in the U.K. because it disabled operations.
-
Cyble Inc ☛ Akira Ransomware Targets E-T-A, German Electrical Giant
The Akira ransomware group allegedly targeted E-T-A Elektrotechnische Apparate GmbH, an organization located in Germany. The ransomware group claims to have stolen 24 gigabytes of sensitive material, including customer information, non-disclosure agreements (NDAs), financial records, and employee personal information.