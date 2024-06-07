Windows TCO Tales

The Milk-V Meles, a credit card-sized single-board computer, leverages the power of the TH1520 System-on-Chip, a RISC-V based platform. It’s packed with features like Gigabit Ethernet, dual camera support, and dual display capabilities, making it suitable for hobbyists and makers.

The SpacemiT Muse Pi is a development board that leverages the cutting-edge RISC-V architecture. It is powered by the SpacemiT M1, an Octa-core System-on-Chip, which is designed to support multiple serial peripherals and a range of wireless communication standards.

This release continues development on onion services, and on the planned RPC system, which will allow Arti to be managed and controlled programmatically.

This is a listing of preinstalled applications of Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat" from A to Z with brief explanations of their purposes. With this article, you will begin to know that your Ubuntu has many default apps from Additional Drivers to Videos and you will learn in general about what you can do with them in your computing. And we also included some useful tutorials related to productivity tools like LibreOffice so you can learn more. Now let's read and we wish you the best!

Our mission has never been more challenging as we advocate for an open, secure Internet for all. Today much is at stake—we must continue to connect the world by bringing the Internet to everyone, everywhere, while defending it from growing threats. Our collective goal is to remain focused on growing, maintaining, and protecting a healthy Internet because it will get bigger and stronger when we all do our part.

LibreOffice 24.2.4 is here a little over a month after the LibreOffice 24.2.3 update to fix more of those pesky bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in the latest LibreOffice 24.2 series, improving the overall stability and reliability of the office suite.

Coming a little over seven months after VLC 3.0.20, the VLC 3.0.21 release is here to add a new AMD VQ Enhancer filter, a D3D11 option to use NVIDIA TrueHDR for generating HDR content from SDR sources, Super Resolution scaling with AMD GPUs, and support for HTTP content range handling according to RFC 9110.

Arriving almost a year after blendOS 3, the new release makes the Arch Linux-based distro fully declarative. This means that users can now install any packages, kernels, or drivers from both Arch Linux’s repositories and AUR (Arch User Repository) while using pre-configured desktop environments.

Coming more than four months after Parrot OS 6.0, the Parrot OS 6.1 release is still powered by the Linux 6.5 kernel series for the 64-bit (x86_64) generic images, as well as Linux 6.6 LTS for the Raspberry Pi image, which has been updated once again to improve support for the latest Raspberry Pi 5 board.

Kali Linux 2024.2 is here more than three months after Kali Linux 2024.1 and completes the prevent the t64 transition to protect the system against the Year 2038 issue, upgrades the GNOME desktop offering to the latest GNOME 46 release, and improves Kali-Undercover and HiDPI modes in the default Xfce desktop.