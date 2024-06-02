Best Free and Open Source Software
PHP has been at the helm of the web for many years. It’s an extremely popular, interpreted scripting language that is ideally suited for web development in part because it has an approachable syntax and supports different operating systems. This language powers millions of web sites on the net and is extremely well supported by its user community.
Here’s our recommended PHP application servers, captured by a legendary LinuxLinks chart. Only free and open source software is included.
D3 (or D3.js) is a JavaScript library for visualizing data.
Its low-level approach built on web standards offers unparalleled flexibility in authoring dynamic, data-driven graphics. For more than a decade D3 has powered groundbreaking and award-winning visualizations, become a foundational building block of higher-level chart libraries, and fostered a vibrant community of data practitioners around the world.
D3 is not a charting library in the traditional sense. It has no concept of “charts”. When you visualize data with D3, you compose a variety of primitives.