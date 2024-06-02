posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 02, 2024



Quoting: There Has Never Been A Better Time To Switch To Linux —

Linux and its family of distributions have been around for 33 years now. Despite its popular success on smartphones and servers where it controls more than 70% of the market share, its success on the desktop landscape has always remained limited with only 4% of the market share.

But Linux has been steadily growing over the past few years, and its ecosystem is becoming more mature than before.

The wireless, Bluetooth and printer devices you tried to get working on Linux several years ago no longer suck if you try to run them again, and they have mostly become just plug-and-play. That favorite software of yours probably either works natively on Linux nowadays or there are alternatives/workarounds to make it work. That new shiny game on Steam which was released just this year will also work with a few tweaks on your Linux distribution without a hassle thanks to things like Steam Play.