There Has Never Been a Better Time to Switch to Linux

(Updated) HealthyPi Move: An Upcoming Open-Source Smartwatch Powered by Nordic nRF5340 SoC

CrowdSupply recently showcased the HealthyPi Move, a biometric monitor designed in a convenient wristwatch form factor. Equipped with Nordic Semiconductor’s nRF5340 SoC and multiple advanced sensors, this portable device is advertised for both personal health tracking and data logging for research applications.

HackerBox #0103 – Homebrew Showcases Retro Computers and PICO-56 Platform

HackerBox is a monthly subscription service that delivers development kits to hobbyists and students. The “Homebrew” themed HackerBox 0103 explores  the world of retro and homebrew computers, providing a nostalgic and hands-on experience in assembling and programming a computer from the earlier days of the personal computer revolution.

iWave Introduces iW-RainboW-G63M SoM for Network and Cloud Acceleration

The iW-RainboW-G63M is built on a robust platform that supports multiple chipset variants including VP1552, VP1502, VP1402, VP1202, and VP1102. It integrates 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, 256MB of QSPI Flash, 16GB of eMMC Flash, and 4Kbit EEPROM, providing ample storage and memory for high-demanding operations.

M5Stack CoreS3 SE with 2.0″ Capacitive Touch Display and 16-bit I2S Amplifier

The M5Stack CoreS3 SE, a streamlined version of the third-generation CoreS3 unit from the M5Stack series, is engineered for IoT applications, smart home systems, and industrial automation. This device supports key programming platforms such as Arduino and UIFlow, enhancing its adaptability for diverse project requirements.

Internet Society

Run the Internet With Us: A 7-Day Movement Challenge

Do you remember when people relied on landline phones, letters, and face-to-face communication to stay in touch? Or when accessing information involved encyclopedias, libraries, and long hours of research? For some, this is a distant memory. For others, it is impossible to imagine altogether.

Ubuntu Buzz !

How To See Laptop Temperature & Fan Speed on Ubuntu 24.04

This tutorial will show you a simple way how to show temperature and fan speed on an Ubuntu 24.04 laptop. This is extremely useful especially when your laptop tends to be hot and you live at a hot place. We use ThinkPad T430 as example for this tutorial and your results should be more or less the same. Now let's learn how to do that!

9to5Linux

First Arch Linux ISO Release Powered by Linux 6.9 Is Now Available for Download

Arch Linux 2024.06.01 is the first Arch Linux ISO snapshot to come with the latest and greatest Linux 6.9 kernel series by default, which should give you a boost when detecting hardware, especially on newer devices but also older ones where previous Arch Linux ISOs didn’t detect some of your components.

Linux Lite 7.0 “Galena” Officially Released with Xfce 4.18, Based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

Linux Lite 7.0 (codename Galena) is based on the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series and features the latest Xfce 4.18 desktop environment. Being based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, Linux Lite 7.0 is powered by the Linux 6.8 kernel series.

NetworkManager 1.48 Improves Detection of 6 GHz Band Capability for Wi-Fi Devices

NetworkManager 1.48 is here more than three months after NetworkManager 1.46 and introduces new features like the ability to allow IPv6 SLAAC and static IPv6 DNS server assignment for modem broadband when IPv6 device address is not explicitly passed on by ModemManager.

Systemd-Free and Immutable Distro Nitrux 3.5 Is Here with Mesa 24.1, NVIDIA 555

Still powered by the Liquorix-flavored Linux 6.8 kernel series and using the KDE Plasma 5.27.11 desktop environment, along with the KDE Frameworks 5.115 software suite, Nitrux 3.5 includes the latest Mesa 24.1 open-source graphics stack and the beta version of the upcoming NVIDIA 555 proprietary graphics driver series.

news

There Has Never Been a Better Time to Switch to Linux

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 02, 2024

Various Linux distributions and how they look like

Quoting: There Has Never Been A Better Time To Switch To Linux —

Linux and its family of distributions have been around for 33 years now. Despite its popular success on smartphones and servers where it controls more than 70% of the market share, its success on the desktop landscape has always remained limited with only 4% of the market share.

But Linux has been steadily growing over the past few years, and its ecosystem is becoming more mature than before.

The wireless, Bluetooth and printer devices you tried to get working on Linux several years ago no longer suck if you try to run them again, and they have mostly become just plug-and-play. That favorite software of yours probably either works natively on Linux nowadays or there are alternatives/workarounds to make it work. That new shiny game on Steam which was released just this year will also work with a few tweaks on your Linux distribution without a hassle thanks to things like Steam Play.

Read on

Linux Lite 7.0 “Galena” Officially Released with Xfce 4.18, Based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Linux Lite developer Jerry Bezencon announced today the release and general availability of Linux Lite 7.0 as the latest version of this Ubuntu-based distribution featuring the lightweight Xfce desktop environment.
NixOS 24.05 released
Hey everyone, we are Weijia Wang and Jörg Thalheim
Wine 9.10 Launches with Enhanced DPI Awareness
Wine 9.10 debuts with vkd3d 1.12, better DPI support, and C++ RTTI on ARM
KaOS Linux 2024.05 Brings Bcachefs Support, Marknote Note-Taking App
The development team behind the independently developed KaOS Linux distribution based on KDE software announced the release and general availability of KaOS 2024.05.
Armbian 24.5 Released with Orange Pi 5 Pro and Radxa ROCK 5 ITX Support
The Armbian community announced today about the availability of Armbian 24.5, codenamed Havier, as the latest stable release of this Debian/Ubuntu-based distribution for ARM devices.
Rhino Linux 2024.1 Goes Live Overcoming Challenges
Rhino Linux 2024.1: Revamped with community-driven goals, a fresh organizational structure
NethSecurity 8.0 Open Source Linux Firewall Released
NethSecurity 8.0 is a robust Linux firewall with new features, including MultiWAN, DPI filter, enhanced threat protection, and more
From the Hackdesk: Librem 16
Today, I’m excited to introduce the prototypes for our latest product, the Librem 16
8 Years Ago
A lot has changed since then
25 Years of Krita!
Twenty-five years. A quarter century. That's how long we've been working on Krita
Canonical Announces Availability of Real-Time Kernel for Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Ubuntu maker Canonical today announced the general availability of an enterprise-grade real-time Ubuntu kernel for Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating systems.
Opt Green: KDE Eco's New Sustainable Software Project
Inspired by the successes of the "Blauer Engel Für FOSS" (BE4FOSS) project and KDE's ongoing Sustainable Software goal
Download YouTube Videos on Linux from CLI
Discover a step-by-step tutorial for downloading YouTube audio and video on Linux from the command line using yt-dlp.
 
2024 FreeBSD Community Survey Reveals High User Satisfaction
2024 FreeBSD Survey highlights user satisfaction and crucial OS features
Exciting New Features Are Coming to Thunderbird Mail Client
Thunderbird is closer to new releases with Rust-enabled builds
Ubuntu Cinnamon Makes Switching From Windows to Linux Easy, Here's How
Make your Windows to Linux transition as smooth as possible with Ubuntu Cinnamon
Calculate Linux – distribution optimized for fast deployment
Calculate Desktop is a Linux distribution based on Gentoo
Best Free and Open Source Software
Only free and open source software is included
There Has Never Been a Better Time to Switch to Linux
Linux and its family of distributions have been around for 33 years now
Windows TCO Leftovers
Windows breaches and such
Mobile Systems With GNU/Linux
GNU-like Mobile Linux, postmarketOS, and more
today's howtos
half a dozen more howtos
EuroLinux 8.10 released
The EuroLinux 8.10 release is codenamed ‘Bucharest’
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Kernel 6.8 end-of-life (EOL) and Microsoft-connected CISA makes a huge deal out of non-critical Linux flaws
Some kernel news
Events and Communities: Kernel, LinuxCNC, LibreOffice, WordCamp
Mostly gatherings
pgtt v4.0 has been released
pgtt v4.0 has been released, this is a major release that adds the following features
Open Hardware: RISC-V, ESP32, and More
Some hardware leftovers
Software: Portmaster, Warp, and This Week in GNOME
Some FOSS leftovers
Security Leftovers
Security related news
today's howtos
just some evening howtos
Programming Leftovers
Qt, R, Python
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Openwashing
FOSS and fakes
Audiocasts: "you'll own nothing", Hackaday Podcast, Turkey bans Distrowatch
Some new episodes
today's leftovers
many howtos for this afternoon
Programming Leftovers
includes some DB stuff, too
Security: diffoscope 269 released and Microsoft-connected CISA comments on Linux
Some security picks, FOSS-focused
GNU Projects: Source code archiving in Guix and GNU poke 4.1
Some GNU news
Open Hardware/Modding and Linux-centric Devices
Hardware and Linux picks
Mozilla: Firefox Nightly, Thunderbird Monthly Development Digest, and Cassidoo
3 stories about Mozilla projects and people
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
Some of the latest from redhat.com and Fedora project
Windows TCO Leftovers
Windows causing chaos
First Arch Linux ISO Release Powered by Linux 6.9 Is Now Available for Download
The Arch Linux ISO snapshot for June 2024 is now available for download, powered by Linux kernel 6.9, for those planning to deploy the popular rolling-release distribution on new computers.
Play Nintendo DS Games Using MelonDS Emulator on Linux
Discover a step-by-step guide on how to install MelonDS Emulator on Ubuntu and other Linux distros and play Nintendo DS games on PC.
Android Leftovers
How to Remove T-Mobile's Play Feed From Your Android Phone
Games: Selaco, Oxymoron Games (Project Hospital), Gourdlets, and More
7 gaming related news picks
OMGLinux on Raspberry Pi Connect, GNOME Podcasts, and Fragments
a bit old, but better late than never
CentOS 7’s Final Countdown: 30 Days Left Until Support Ends
CentOS 7 users, time's running out! Support ends June 30, 2024
Systemd-Free and Immutable Distro Nitrux 3.5 Is Here with Mesa 24.1, NVIDIA 555
Uri Herrera announced today the release and general availability of Nitrux 3.5 as the latest ISO snapshot of this systemd-free, immutable, and Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution built around the KDE Plasma desktop.
Varia – simple download manager
It’s a GNOME-based utility written in Python and published under an open source license
Best Free and Open Source Software
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion. Open source software at its finest
Austrumi – live CD Linux distribution
Austrumi is a bootable live CD Linux distribution based on Slackware
Exciting Updates on the GNOME Development Initiative and Sovereign Tech Fund
GNOME Foundation Executive Director Holly Million had a call this week with Tara Tarakiyee, our program manager at Sovereign Tech Fund (STF)
KDE Apps Initiative
A bit like Nate’s “5 minutes bugs” initiative, I’m announcing a new initiative to improve our applications ecosystem
Fedora Linux 40 election results
The Fedora Linux 40 election cycle has concluded. Here are the results for each election
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
9 Years Ago
When Ubuntu 15.04, a.k.a. "Vivid Vervet", was released (2015) systemd was still young
April/May in KDE Itinerary
Transitous is a community-run free and open public transport routing service
today's leftovers
openwashing and more
Programming Leftovers
Programming related links, mostly R
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS news
Devices: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More
4 more articles
The dead weight of packages in Gentoo
You’ve probably noticed it already: Gentoo developers are overwhelmed
Proprietary, Back-doored Windows Spying and Failing (Breaking Itself)
Some Windowss news
Linux Graphics: Intel, and AMD, and More
some graphics work/additions
Video of MiSTer FPGA and Latest Episode of BSD Now
new video/audio
Security Leftovers
Security related news
Software for GNU/Linux: GstarCAD, HAProxy, and Warp
3 software related items
today's howtos
only 3 more howtos for now
Announcing Oracle Linux 8 Update 10 general availability
Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel (UEK) Release 7 Update 2, 5.15.0-206.153.7.1 for the x86_64 and aarch64 platforms
Building Instruments With EEZ, Modular Laptop
today's leftovers
10 Years Ago
Munich and GNU/Linux
Microsoft's Downward Slide Continues This Month (in Servers Too)
What's interesting to us is how Microsoft continues moving down in everything measured
NetworkManager 1.48 Improves Detection of 6 GHz Band Capability for Wi-Fi Devices
NetworkManager 1.48 open-source tool for managing network connections on a Linux-based operating system is now available for download as a major update that introduces new features and improvements.
Ruby 3.1.6, Datadog, and More Ruby Programming
Some Ruby news
Yocto Project Announces Latest Long Term Support Release, New Platinum Member Boeing, and Developer Day 2024
Scarthgap 5.0 release packed with 300+ recipe upgrades and improvements to a variety of critical areas.
today's howtos
many howtos for today
Security Leftovers
Security links for today
Red Hat Leftovers
Some more IBM, Fedora and Red Hat picks
Open Hardware: RISC-V, Raspberry Pi, and More
5 stories for today
Programming Leftovers
Programming links
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS news and more
The GNOME 5 Year plan: Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, - Nonexistent PowerPoint Slides
GNOME Foundation's Board of Directors has announced a draft of a glorioius "Five Year Strategic Plan", painstakingly designed to solve their financial woes and get GNOME back on the right track
Android Leftovers
Extend Your Android Battery with These 10 Simple Changes
Wayland 1.23 Released, Here’s What’s New
Wayland 1.23 display server protocol released, featuring improved debugging aids, new enum-header modes, and OpenBSD support
Kdenlive 24.05.0 released
The team is happy to announce Kdenlive 24.05
Endless OS 6: How desktop Linux may look, one day
An extra-robust, novice-friendly distro, with local apps, that's not ChromeOS
Windows TCO Leftovers
Some Windows TCO stories
Games: Steam, Free Software, and Censorship of Facepunch
Latest from GamingOnLinux mostly
Stable kernels: Linux 6.9.3, and Linux 6.8.12
I'm announcing the release of the 6.9.3 kernel
Caddy 2.8 Web Server Is Here with Many Improvements
Caddy 2.8 web & reverse proxy server arrives as a massive update with major improvements
GNOME 46.2 Released with Various Improvements and Bug Fixes
The GNOME Project released today GNOME 46.2 as the second maintenance update to the latest GNOME 46 “Kathmandu” desktop environment series bringing more bug fixes and small improvements.
Linux May Be the Best Way to Avoid the AI Nightmare
And it's easier to use than ever
The New Darter Pro Looks Like a Great Linux Laptop
It has an anti-glare screen, Pop_OS or Ubuntu preinstalled, and a lot of ports
Why I Still Think Ubuntu Is the Best Linux Distro in 2024
Pleasing everyone all the time isn’t easy, but Ubuntu is doing a commendable job
Debian 12 KDE Plasma: The right GNU/Linux distribution for professional digital painting in 2024. Reasons and complete installation guide
Hey, here is my GNU/Linux Distribution Guide of the Year
22 Best Free and Open Source Linux Application Launchers
Application launchers play an integral part in making the Linux desktop a more productive environment to work and play
PrimTux – educational distribution
PrimTux is a Linux-based operating system
KaOS Linux 2024.05 Released, Here’s What’s New
KaOS 2024.05 debuts with a full Qt6 integration, Plasma 6.0.5, KDE Gear 24.05, removal of X11 dependencies
Aeon Desktop Brings New Features in RC2 Release
Contributors developing the Aeon Desktop are happy to announce a major milestone with the launch of Release Candidate 2 (RC2) images
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles