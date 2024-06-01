Programming leftovers

The M5Stack CoreS3 SE, a streamlined version of the third-generation CoreS3 unit from the M5Stack series, is engineered for IoT applications, smart home systems, and industrial automation. This device supports key programming platforms such as Arduino and UIFlow, enhancing its adaptability for diverse project requirements.

On Monday, 21 May, a Canadian Parliamentary Committee debated Bill S-210, which is meant to restrict young persons’ online access to sexually explicit material. While the Bill was intended to prevent children from seeing pornography online, Canadian politicians and government ministers noted with concern that, in its current form, Bill S-210 would require sites like Netflix to introduce age verification and make it illegal for Canadians under the age of 18 to watch shows like Bridgerton—due to the legal definition of sexually explicit material. As a Bridgerton fan myself, it’s unsurprising that this revelation was met with great concern!

Do you remember when people relied on landline phones, letters, and face-to-face communication to stay in touch? Or when accessing information involved encyclopedias, libraries, and long hours of research? For some, this is a distant memory. For others, it is impossible to imagine altogether.

This tutorial will show you how to set an alarm and timer using preinstalled app GNOME Clocks on Ubuntu 24.04. In short, you can use this to remind yourself a period of time like cooking, exercising, napping etc. both short and long time, repeatedly or not. For example set a timer and do your activity and Ubuntu will pop up in five or ten minutes "beep beep" to remind you kindly. Now let us try it out and have fun!

This tutorial will show you a simple way how to show temperature and fan speed on an Ubuntu 24.04 laptop. This is extremely useful especially when your laptop tends to be hot and you live at a hot place. We use ThinkPad T430 as example for this tutorial and your results should be more or less the same. Now let's learn how to do that!

NetworkManager 1.48 is here more than three months after NetworkManager 1.46 and introduces new features like the ability to allow IPv6 SLAAC and static IPv6 DNS server assignment for modem broadband when IPv6 device address is not explicitly passed on by ModemManager.

Still powered by the Liquorix-flavored Linux 6.8 kernel series and using the KDE Plasma 5.27.11 desktop environment, along with the KDE Frameworks 5.115 software suite, Nitrux 3.5 includes the latest Mesa 24.1 open-source graphics stack and the beta version of the upcoming NVIDIA 555 proprietary graphics driver series.

It’s been more than 3 years since System76 updated the Darter Pro, and now the latest version of the Linux-powered notebook comes with Intel Core Ultra 5-125H or Intel Core Ultra 7-155H processors with integrated Intel Arc graphics, up to 4.8 GHz clock speed, up to 24MB cache, and up to 16 cores and 22 threads.

The real-time Ubuntu kernel is designed for enterprises in aerospace, automotive, defense, IoT, robotics, and telcos, as well as the public sector and retail. It’s an optimized kernel designed to handle the most demanding and critical workloads, and time-sensitive applications by reducing kernel latencies and boosting performance.

GNOME 46.2 comes a little over a month after GNOME 46.1 and improves lock screen notifications, tweaks font sizes in the calendar applet, centers the time on the lock screen when using a 12h format, improves the handling of invalid TLS certificates in the portal handler, fixes the size of the workspace switcher OSD, and fixes displaying of info messages on the login screen.