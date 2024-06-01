Programming Leftovers
Daniel García Moreno: rpmlint: Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code 2024
I'm glad to say that I'll participate again in the GSoC, as mentor. This year we will continue the work done during the past year, as part of the openSUSE project.
KDAB ☛ KDGpu 0.5.0 is here!
Since we first announced it last year, our Vulkan wrapper KDGpu has been busy evolving to meet customer needs and our own. Our last post announced the public release of v0.1.0, and version 0.5.0 is available today.
Rust Weekly Updates ☛ This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 549
Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust!
The Servo Blog: This month in Servo: new CSS units, color emoji, servoshell, and more!
Servo now supports several CSS features in its nightly builds: [...]
Daniel Lemire ☛ Never reason from the results of a sampling profiler
In the quest for software optimization, a trusty companion is the sampling profiler, a tool available in most programming languages. These profilers work unobtrusively, taking snapshots of the program’s state and recording the currently executing function or instruction.
R
Rlang ☛ Shiny in Production 2024: Call for Abstracts
We are excited to announce the Call for Abstracts for Shiny in Production 2024, to be held on 9th-10th October 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, UK.
Rlang ☛ Calculating data for visualization on stacked 100% bar
Calculating cumulative percentage or percentage per group for each time can sometimes be a task with a slight twist. Let’s check this with ggplot2 and tidyverse. Three (out of many more) ways to show how this can be achieved.
Rlang ☛ Joins Are No Mystery Anymore: Hands-On Tutorial — Part 1
Joins Are No Mystery Anymore: Hands-On Tutorial — Part 1Welcome! In this tutorial, I’ll be your guide as we unravel the mysteries of data joins in R.
Rlang ☛ Exciting New Updates to TidyDensity: Enhancing Distribution Analysis!
Hello, fellow R enthusiasts! I’m thrilled to share some fantastic updates to the TidyDensity package.
Rlang ☛ {survivoR} 2.3.3 is now available
Wrapping up season 46 and time for another release of survivoR. A few new things in this release including two […]
Rlang ☛ One More Step Forward: The R Consortium Submission Working Group’s Presentation to Swissmedic on Regulatory Submission using R and Shiny
Rlang ☛ Introducing get_provider_meta_data() in healthyR.data
Today, I’m excited to introduce a new function in the healthyR.data package: get_provider_meta_data().
