today's howtos
Make Use Of ☛ I’m Waiting to Upgrade to Ubuntu 24.04 for a Few Important Reasons
Ubuntu 24.04's release in April 2024 followed the biannual Long-Term Support (LTS) schedule for the popular Linux distro. Despite the new release, I'm holding off a bit on upgrading. Here are several reasons why.
Linuxiac ☛ How to Install LEMP Stack on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
The LEMP stack—consisting of Linux, Nginx, MySQL/MariaDB, and PHP—is powerful open-source software that is the backbone for many web applications.
cPanel ☛ Guide to Perl in cPanel - Custom Modules
cPanel & WHM servers include multiple Perl environments. Your Perl modules can use these Perl environments, but they may require certain modifications in order to function correctly.
The New Leaf Journal ☛ Turning My Pill Bug Video Clip Into GIF
There was but one snag in my plan: How do I make a GIF? I must confess that I had never asked myself this question prior to putting together this article.
Didier Stevens ☛ Reversing A Network Protocol
I also recorded a video for this blog post.
I recently helped a colleague and friend with the reversing of a network protocol to update an IOT device. As I can’t be more specific for the moment, I created a capture file similar to this network protocol to explain how one can reverse engineer a protocol like this with Wireshark and the Lua dissector I developed.
University of Toronto ☛ There are multiple uses for metrics (and collecting metrics)
The first and obvious purpose is actionable metrics, things that will get you to do things, often by triggering alerts. This can be the metric by itself, such as free disk space on the root of a server (or the expiry time of a TLS certificate), or the metric in combination with other data, such as detecting that the DNS SOA record serial number for one of your DNS zones doesn't match across all of your official DNS servers.
Felix Feldspaten ☛ ssh authentication via Yubikeys
I recently played with my Yubikey to establish them as second factor for my ssh keys. The process is straight-forward, however it took me some time to go through Yubico’s documentation. Here I write the process down in my own words.
ssh public key authentication can be hardened to require a hardware token like the Yubikeys (series 5 onwards). My Yubikey 4 is not supported, it’s too old - FIDO2 is required. From OpenSSH 8.2 and 8.3 respectively (for resident keys) onwards, yubikeys are supported. I do only require them for Linux, although the documentaton mentions some not-officially-supported-but-should-work methods to get it also working on Windows and MacOS.
Ubuntubuzz ☛ How To Install Synaptic Package Manager on Ubuntu 24.04
This tutorial will help you install Synaptic on Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat". With Synaptic, you can search and install and remove and update software packages easily by clicks rather than command lines (GUI rather than CLI). It will be easy to you to access by putting its shortcuts on Dash left panel and desktop wallpaper area. This article is part of a larger series Package Management System on Ubuntu Buzz. We wish this will be beneficial and useful to you. Happy installing packages!
ID Root ☛ How To Install VirtualBox on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install VirtualBox on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. VirtualBox is a powerful virtualization software that allows you to run multiple operating systems simultaneously on a single physical machine. It’s an essential tool for developers, system administrators, and anyone who needs to test or run applications in different environments.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Pale Moon Browser on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Pale Moon Browser on openSUSE. Pale Moon is a unique, open-source web browser that focuses on customization and performance. Built on the powerful Goanna rendering engine, a fork of Mozilla’s Gecko engine, Pale Moon offers a familiar yet enhanced browsing experience.
ID Root ☛ How To Install VnStat on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install VnStat on Rocky GNU/Linux 9. For those of you who didn’t know, Monitoring network bandwidth usage is crucial for troubleshooting, capacity planning, and optimizing internet connectivity.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OnlyOffice on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OnlyOffice on Fedora 40. OnlyOffice is an open-source office suite that comprises a range of components, including the Document Server, Community Server, and Mail Server.
TecAdmin ☛ How to Install Laravel Framework on Ubuntu 24.04
Laravel is a powerful PHP web framework that allows you to build robust and scalable web applications. It is built on top of Symfony, another PHP framework. Symfony provides the foundation, and Laravel adds its own magic to create a delightful developer experience. It follows the model-view-controller (MVC) design and is based on Symfony.