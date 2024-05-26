posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 26, 2024



Quoting: IPFire - firewall distribution - LinuxLinks —

IPFire is a Linux distribution which comes with a versatile and state of the art firewall engine that makes even the most complex setups easy to administer. It can be maintained via an intuitive web interface. The distribution also offers selected server daemons and can easily be expanded to a SOHO server.

IPFire is ready for high performance networks and running evenly well on embedded hardware. It is designed for high security. It is hardened to protect itself from attacks from the network.

IPFire is set up easily in less than half an hour but also comes with expert features that are needed in professional networks.