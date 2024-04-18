Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Google Tasks, IRC Servers, and ASCII Art Tools
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Google Tasks
Google Tasks is a task management application which lets users manage, capture, and edit their tasks. It’s included with Google Workspace.
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives to Google Tasks.
7 Best Free and Open Source IRC Servers
Although the IRC protocol does not provide any file transfer mechanisms, users can create file servers that allow them to share files with each other by using customised IRC bots or scripts for their IRC client.
IRC is a good way of engaging with the Linux community. Being able to tap into the wealth of knowledge of individuals logged into IRC enables users to engage directly with developers and other users of distributions and applications. IRC is not just limited to obtaining and giving technical support to others; it can be used for many other activities.
20 Delightful Free and Open Source ASCII Art Tools
Linux offers a vast collection of small open source utilities that perform functions ranging from the obvious to the bizarre. It is the quality and selection of these tools that help Linux stand out as a productive environment.
ASCII art has long moved on from text messages comprised of underscores and hashes to more complex and appealing designs, but creating such patterns takes some effort. These art tools make the creation of complex ASCII art effortless.