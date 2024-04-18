Industrial control board combines Raspberry Pi CM4/CM5 with STM32H7 MCU for real-time control

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 18, 2024



Paisley Microsystems PMC-C-CMX is a DIN-Rail mountable industrial control board taking a Raspberry Pi CM4 or CM5 (once launched), equipped with an STM32H7 Arm Cortex-M7 microcontroller for real-time control.

The Raspberry Pi CM4/CM runs Linux (Raspberry Pi OS) with logic/control/driving code and a hardware control middleware while the STM32H7 microcontroller runs C or ASM code to control GPIOs in real-time and communicate with the Compute Module over UART or SPI. A simple device control library, the middleware, and STM32H7 firmware will be provided by the company so that customers can focus on the higher-level parts of the software. At this time, I could not find much in the way of publicly available software documentation, but there are more details about the hardware on the documentation website.

