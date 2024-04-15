Audirvāna announces a Linux beta program - Alpha Audio

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 15, 2024



Quoting:

—

French company Audirvāna creates software for playing music files and from streaming services Qobuz, Tidal and HighResAudio. The latter service is a German music shop with a streaming service.

Audirvāna is installed on a Mac or Windows machine, and nice apps for the phone or tablet are available to control the software from the couch. Audirvāna streams using UPnP, Chromecast or an USB connection between the computer and the DAC or streamer. We are enamoured by Audirvāna’s sound quality, see our review.

The company has been making headway with their ‘Plays with Audirvāna’ certification programme, which is joined by more and more manufacturers. Now they are taking the next step and have announced a Linux version of their software.