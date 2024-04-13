Distributions and Operating Systems: Debian, OpenSUSE, and Haiku
Debian Family
Freexian Collaborators: Debian Contributions: SSO Authentication for jitsi.debian.social, /usr-move updates, and more! (by Utkarsh Gupta)
Diffoscope ☛ Reproducible Builds (diffoscope): diffoscope 264 released
The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version
264. This version includes the following changes:
* Don't crash on invalid zipfiles, even if we encounter 'badness' through through the file. (Re: #1068705) * Add note when there are duplicate entries in ZIP files. (Closes: reproducible-builds/diffoscope!140) * Add an external tool reference for GNU Guix for zipdetails.
SUSE/OpenSUSE
-
Dominique Leuenberger ☛ openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the weeks 2024/14 & 15
Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,
My slacking off last week and daring to take a longer weekend is being punished by my having to review two weeks’ worth of updates again. But it should be fine, as at least from the feel, the two weeks were quiet regarding snapshots and updates. This also shows in the number of snapshots: an average count of 8 snapshots in two weeks. The 8 snapshots were numbered 0329, 0402, 0403, 0404, 0405, 0407, 0409, and 0410.
Haiku
HaikuOS ☛ Haiku Activity & Contract Report, March 2024
This report covers hrev57616 through hrev57679.
apl improved language code handling in HaikuDepot.
nephele added himself and humdinger to the list of maintainers displayed in AboutSystem.
waddlesplash removed some dead code from the Appearance preflet. (He also spent a significant amount of time reworking the Colors tab to hide most colors by default and pick them automatically instead, but that work was merged this month, not in March.)
OscarL adjusted some of Terminal’s keyboard shortcuts in order to avoid conflicting with various command-line application shortcuts; specifically the shortcuts for tab switching and single-line scrolling.
