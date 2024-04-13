Distributions and Operating Systems: Debian, OpenSUSE, and Haiku

This report covers hrev57616 through hrev57679.

apl improved language code handling in HaikuDepot.

nephele added himself and humdinger to the list of maintainers displayed in AboutSystem.

waddlesplash removed some dead code from the Appearance preflet. (He also spent a significant amount of time reworking the Colors tab to hide most colors by default and pick them automatically instead, but that work was merged this month, not in March.)

OscarL adjusted some of Terminal’s keyboard shortcuts in order to avoid conflicting with various command-line application shortcuts; specifically the shortcuts for tab switching and single-line scrolling.