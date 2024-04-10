Best Free and Open Source News

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

8devices TobuFi: Qualcomm-based SoM for Drone & Robotics with Yocto Support

8devices has introduced TobuFi, an innovative System on Module that combines a Qualcomm QCS405 processor with a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 radio, marking a significant advancement in the field of embedded systems. This SoM is versatile, catering to a wide range of applications including drones, robotics, advanced audio systems, and home assistants.

SiFive Unveils HiFive Premier P550: A RISC-V Development PC with Linux 6.60 Support

Today at Embedded World, SiFive, Inc. unveiled the HiFive Premier P550, an advanced iteration of the former HiFive Unmatched board. This new development board offers a Linux-based platform in a standard PC form factor, marking a significant evolution in their RISC-V product line.

SolidRun 1st Fanless IPC with AMD Ryzen Embedded 8000 – Bedrock R8000 Edge AI

SolidRun has just announced the release of the Bedrock R8000. This new fanless Industrial PC is notable for being the first to integrate AMD’s Ryzen Embedded 8000 series processor, targeting applications in Generative AI and AI Inferencing at the edge due to its compatibility with Hailo AI accelerators. 

Epiq Solutions Matchstiq X40 and G Series for Edge-Level AI/ML RF Spectrum Analysis

Epiq Solutions has announced the introduction of three new software-defined radio (SDR) platforms, the Matchstiq X40 and the Matchstiq G Series, expanding their portfolio of RF analysis solutions. These platforms are engineered to facilitate the integration of AI and ML at the edge of RF spectrum analysis.

unPhone: An Educational Platform Featuring LoRa, WiFi, BT, Touchscreen, and LiPo Battery

Pimoroni recently featured the unPhone which is an open hardware and open software IoT development platform based on the ESP32 MCU and targeted at makers and developers. Accompanying the device is a free online book, providing theoretical and practical insights into the unPhone’s features.

Tor Project blog

Surveillance as a Service: The Global Impact of Israeli “Defense” Technologies on Privacy and Human Rights

This post delves into the impact of Israeli surveillance technologies in Palestine, illustrating how localized instances of its use can have extensive repercussions that pave the way for the widespread acceptance and global adoption of such oppressive practices.

9to5Linux

Explicit GPU Synchronization for Xwayland Is Now Finally Merged into XOrg Server

Last week, KDE developer Xaver Hugl told us why explicit sync is a big deal and how it will finally solve those annoying issues some Linux users are experiencing when using an NVIDIA graphics card with the proprietary graphics drivers on Wayland while gaming or doing other tasks that involve using their dedicated GPU.

OpenSSL 3.3 Released with Support for QLog for Tracing QUIC Connections

Coming four and a half months after OpenSSL 3.2, the OpenSSL 3.3 release brings support for QLog for tracing QUIC connections, along with limited support for polling of QUIC connections and stream objects in a non-blocking manner, as well as several new APIs to allow the configuration of various aspects for connections using the QUIC encrypted connection-oriented protocol that operates at the Transport Layer, or Layer 4, in the OSI model.

GParted Live Is Now Patched Against the XZ Backdoor, Powered by Linux Kernel 6.7

GParted Live 1.6.0-3 is the third maintenance update to GParted Live 1.6, which was launched on February 28th, 2024, with GParted 1.6, a release that brought a change that would stop GParted from forcing a 1 MiB gap when moving the partition boundary to the right, exFAT improvements, and removed the “Attempt Data Rescue” feature and use of the gpart utility.

Canonical Announces Ubuntu Pro for Devices Subscription for IoT Deployments

Ubuntu Pro is a free and commercial offering for everyone who wants to extend the coverage of security updates on their Ubuntu PCs providing them with 10 years of security maintenance. Ubuntu Pro was initially launched in 2021 as part of Ubuntu Advantage for enterprise customers offering global services who wanted long-term stability for their infrastructure and applications.

EndeavourOS Devs Say “Goodbye” to Their ARM Branch, Maintainers Needed

The EndeavourOS ARM branch was initially launched about three and a half years ago and it shipped its first installer with the EndeavourOS Artemis release, allowing users to easily install the Arch Linux-based distro on various ARM-powered single-board computers like the Raspberry Pi or ODROID N2/XU4.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 7th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

news

Best Free and Open Source News

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 10, 2024

Coding

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Linux continues to be above 4% on the desktop
According to the StatCounter, Linux on the desktop has continued to rise and remains above 4%, with this being the healthiest it's ever looked on the desktop
Gentoo Linux becomes an SPI associated project
Gentoo Linux, as a collective of software developers, is pretty good at being a Linux distribution
LXC Project Announces 6.0 LTS Release with Support Until 2029
LXC 6.0 LTS container management solution launches with major updates
Explicit GPU Synchronization for Xwayland Is Now Finally Merged into XOrg Server
Another big step toward bringing explicit GPU synchronization was made today with the merge of the year-long request by NVIDIA to add explicit sync support to the DRI3 and Present extensions, and the Xwayland implementation.
SiFive Unveils HiFive Premier P550: A RISC-V Development PC with Linux 6.60 Support
SiFive and Canonical are teaming up to optimize Ubuntu Linux for the HiFive Premier P550, ensuring a smooth experience for developers
Canonical Announces Ubuntu Pro for Devices Subscription for IoT Deployments
Canonical, the maker of Ubuntu, announced today the launch of Ubuntu Pro for Devices bringing security and long-term compliance to IoT deployments.
Goodbye EndeavourOS ARM
Even though we are saying goodbye to the project with pain in our hearts
Programming Leftovers
Coding related news, mostly about Qt
Windows in Pakistan: Down From 98% to 69% in 10 Years (on Desktops/Laptops) [original]
based on data from statCounter
Kodi 21.0 “Omega” Open-Source Media Center Is Here with Major Changes
Kodi 21.0 has been released today as a major update to this award-winning, free, cross-platform, and open-source home theater/media center software and entertainment hub for your digital media.
German state moving 30,000 PCs to LibreOffice
The term digital sovereignty is very important here
 
Default wallpaper has common path across openSUSE, SUSE
We will be newly using png for the default wallpaper set on openSUSE Tumbleweed and upcoming versions of openSUSE Leap and Leap Micro
Best Free and Open Source News
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
Dynebolic is a portable Linux distribution that can be used without installation
Dynebolic is back after a 10-year hiatus
BSD: OpenBSD on DigitalOcean and undeadly.org turns 20
Some OpenBSD news
today's leftovers
FOSS centric articles
Programming Leftovers
development and coding
Hardware: BBC Micro, Swiss Light Source SLS, and Raspberry Pi
mostly open hardware
today's howtos
4 howtos
Games: Video Games, DOS Games, and GNU/Linux Games
Some handful of stories
Windows TCO Leftovers
Windows causing major blunders
Android Leftovers
How to save deleted files on Android using Stellar Data Recovery
Open Source Self-Hosting And Mail Server
Excitingly, just a month after the server code was open-sourced
LXQt 2.0 Gears Up for Wayland: What’s Ready and Next?
LXQt 2.0: A Wayland journey begins. Not fully ready, but a significant step toward a comprehensive Wayland experience in LXQt 2.1
Celebrating Creativity: Announcing the Winners of the Kubuntu Contests!
We are thrilled to announce the winners of the Kubuntu Brand Graphic Design contest and the Wallpaper Contest
GNOME 46: Does It Make the Switch to Linux Worth It?
Could GNOME 46 seal the deal on switching to Linux
Netplan 1.0: Canonical Makes Network Management Simpler and Secure for Ubuntu
Netplan utility is the next generation of network management for Ubuntu and Debian
Linux vs Windows AES performance to be intriguing as Google boosts AMD and Intel
The latter has not had the cleanest track record though as CPUs with VAES from both AMD and Intel were found susceptible to potential data damage
7 Reasons Why I Prefer Linux Over Windows for My Desktop
Windows is good, but Linux is better when it comes to desktops
Variscite DART-MX95 SoM – Edge Computing with dual GbE, 10GbE, Wi-Fi 6, and AI/ML capabilities
Variscite has confirmed support for a wide range of operating systems such as Yocto, Android, Debian, Boot2Qt, and FreeRTOS, for different development needs
Best Free and Open Source Scala Static Site Generators And Useful Free Linux Network Tunnels
All of these tools are released under a freely distributable license
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
today's howtos
5 howtos
iXsystems: No one is being ’marooned’ by Debian focus
TrueNAS producer iXsystems has encountered some user turbulence concerning a shift from a FreeBSD focus to Debian Linux
today's leftovers
4 more links, Linux focus
Hardware and Some Open/Hackable Devices
Various bits of coverage from Linux-centric sites
Programming Leftovers
Coding related picks
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Unplugged and Late Night Linux
2 new episodes
Software: DTrace, Rivendell, and xpidump
updates or releases of 3 bits of software
today's howtos
and technical writings, 5 for now
Security Leftovers
Security incidents, patches etc.
CoCo (Confidential Computing) Again Exposed as 'Security' Hoax
snakeoil
Istio 1.21.1, 1.20.5, and 1.19.9
From the official site
GNU Stow 2.3.1 released
GNU Stow 2.3.1 is now available for download
OpenSSL 3.3 Released with Support for QLog for Tracing QUIC Connections
OpenSSL 3.3 is now available for download with support for QLog for tracing QUIC connections, limited support for polling of QUIC connections and stream objects in a non-blocking manner, and more.
GParted Live Is Now Patched Against the XZ Backdoor, Powered by Linux Kernel 6.7
GParted Live 1.6.0-3 live system based on the GParted free partition manager is now available for download to address the XZ backdoor, bump the kernel to Linux 6.7, and update the GRUB bootloader.
Kernel/Linux Leftovers
PulseAudio / PipeWire, GStreamer, and More
Free Programs and Programming
ssome leftovers
Security Leftovers
Security-related links (not many for now)
A backdoor in xz
Andres Freund has posted a detailed investigation into a backdoor that was shipped with versions 5.6.0 and 5.6.1 of the xz compression utility
today's howtos
many more howtos
Crazy Tech People Who Hate Lunduke - Part I
Lunduke drives Tech Journalists to mADnEsS & destroys entire projects... with his magic words!
Android Leftovers
Big free Android update will help you find your lost phone anywhere in the world
Fragments 3.0
It has finally happened! The long awaited major update of Fragments is now available...
Recent Windows updates break Microsoft Connected Cache delivery
Microsoft says Windows 10 updates released since the start of the year are breaking Microsoft Connected Cache (MCC) node discovery on enterprise networks
PumpkinOS: A Modern Reimplementation of PalmOS for Today’s Platforms
In a world where the personal digital assistant (PDA) has become yet another retro computing system
One Week With KDE Plasma Workspaces 6 on Fedora 40 Beta (Vol. 2)
It’s been a few days since my first entry in this series
7 Of The Best Linux Distros For Beginners
Read More: https://www.slashgear.com/1550646/best-linux-distros-for-beginners/Using Windows just keeps getting worse
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS aims to improve the energy efficiency of the Linux distribution on laptops
The upcoming Ubuntu 24.04 LTS will include an updated version of the Power Profiles Daemon
Firefox Getting Translate Selected Text Feature, Here’s How to Try It
A handy new translations feature is in the works for Mozilla Firefox that should help speed up translating short snippets of text from one language to another
FIREBAT T8 Plus Mini PC Running Linux: Gaming
This is the fifth article in our series looking at a FIREBAT T8 Plus Mini PC running Linux
CoverGrid – client for the Music Player Daemon
Linux offers a huge array of open source music players
5 Linux commands you must know to keep your device running smoothly
If you want to know what's going on under the hood of your Linux operating system
Games: Steam, CleanDoom, and Windowkill
4 bits of news
Thunderbird Time Machine: Was Thunderbird 3.0 Worth The Wait?
Let’s step back into the Thunderbird Time Machine and teleport ourselves back to December 2009
Developer Explains Why Explicit Sync Will Finally Solve the NVIDIA/Wayland Issues
If you’ve ever wondered why some Linux users are experiencing issues with an NVIDIA GPU on Wayland and you aren’t, KDE developer Xaver Hugl explains in a recent post why the explicit sync protocol will finally settle the score for everyone.
This week in KDE: real modifier-only shortcuts and cropping in Spectacle
Well, no more: in Plasma 6.1, KDE’s shortcut choosers will accept lone modifier keys natively
Orange Pi Neo Linux handheld gaming PC to sell for $499 and up
But it’s unusual in a few ways. Instead of Windows, it’s expected to ship with a handheld-friendly version of Manjaro Linux
Games: Total Eclipse in ScummVM and Arch Linux Adapting for Games
Some gaming news
Games: Humble, Steam, Heroic Games Launcher, and More
8 articles from gamingonlinux
Tridge returns to rsync (but outsourcing to proprietary GitHub and Discord), a Look at Bottles, and more
Some software news
OpenBSD 7.5: Best New Features
A new release, OpenBSD 7.5 is now available with new updates.
Over 2 Million
New users are hungry for new information
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
EndeavourOS Devs Say “Goodbye” to Their ARM Branch, Maintainers Needed
Founder and project leader of EndeavourOS Bryan Poerwoatmodjo published today a short blog post announcing the end of the road of the distribution’s ARM branch due to a lack of recent upstream changes and maintainers.
Distributions and Operating Systems: Mageia Server Problems and QV Installer in EasyOS
two updates from distros of GNU/Linux
Rise of HarmonyOS in China, GNU/Linux Popularity, and Best PCs for GNU/Linux
Some leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Framework and Raspberry Pi 5
A couple of hardware picks
Debian: Thorsten Alteholz's Report, DPL Race, and Debian Policy 4.7.0.0
Some Debian news
Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, Going Linux, and GNU World Order
3 new episodes
today's howtos
3 howtos
Security Leftovers
Security news with Linux and breaches focus
The Case Against Rocky Linux
The whole "AlmaLinux takes shortcuts" was FUD in its purest form
This Is the Secret to a Hassle-Free Linux Desktop
Well, we're not declaring it the Year of the Linux Desktop quite yet.
Linux 6.9-rc3
new RC now out
Announcing Incus 6.0 LTS
And it’s finally out, our first LTS (Long Term Support) release of Incus
Android Leftovers
3 New Android Phones You Can Actually Repair Yourself
ADLINK OSM-IMX93 is an OSM Size-L module based on NXP i.MX 93 SoC
ADLINK provides a Yocto Linux BSP for the OSM Size-L module with extended support (BSP) available through Foundries.io
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 7th, 2024
The 182nd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on April 7th, 2024.
today's leftovers
4 misc. links
today's howtos
early morning howtos
PiVPN Releases Final Version and Announces Project Shutdown
PiVPN's journey concludes with v4.6.0. The last update brings bug fixes, refactors, and the addition of Pi-hole in unattended installs
Zrythm – automated and intuitive digital audio workstation
This free and open source software is currently in a beta stage of development
Compilations of the Best Free and Open Source Static Site Generators, Linux Compression Tools, and Graphical Music Players
All of the programs featured in these articles are free and open source
Review: Dr.Parted Live 24.03
Before the tidal wave of new mainstream releases descends upon us this April
Season of KDE: Adding MCAP support to Labplot
This article describes the work done for adding MCAP support to LabPlot as part of the Season of KDE 2024
God Bless GNU/Linux? Windows Vista 11 Falls to Relative Share Lower Than It Was a Year Ago in the United States of America. [original]
Microsoft's efforts at Windows "user retention" (e.g. "WSL") won't work
Monday Coffee Notes [original]
As we made publicly known quite some time back, a campaign of harassment was targeted at my wife (and at this site)
30,000 German Government PCs to Switch to LibreOffice
Schleswig-Holstein Government agencies to adopt Linux and LibreOffice to move away from vendor lock-in.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Springtime in Tux Machines [original]
As GNU/Linux growth continues (it's becoming more widespread in more countries) we expect to remain relevant
today's howtos
from the past week or so