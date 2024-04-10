Best Free and Open Source News
-
9 Best Free and Open Source Java Object-Relational Mapping Software
Object–relational mapping (ORM) is a programming technique for converting data between incompatible type systems using object-oriented programming languages. This creates, in effect, a “virtual object database” that can be used from within the programming language.
There is a wide range of ORM software available. Here’s our verdict summarised in a legendary ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.
-
7 Useful Free Static Web Servers
In hardware terms, a web server is a computer that stores web server software and a website’s component files such as HTML documents, images, CSS and JavaScript files. A web server connects to the Internet and supports physical data interchange with other devices connected to the web.
The purpose of this roundup is to focus on web servers that are designed for mostly static content. For example, these types of web server are well placed to serve the content of a ftp server via http.
-
Librum – modern e-book reader and library manager
An electronic book (commonly abbreviated e-book) is a text and image-based publication which can be read on a computer or other digital devices such as an e-book reader.
Digital books are well established. Project Gutenberg, an online library of books that can be downloaded free of charge, has been expanding its collection since 1971. Almost its entire library consists of books that are available in the public domain, although there are a few copyright texts which are also included.
Librum is billed as software designed to make reading enjoyable and straightforward for everyone.