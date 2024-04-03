Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast, Linux Matters, WordPress Briefing
mintCast Podcast ☛ mintCast 434 – Open Source, Close Malware
First up in the news: Red Bait Announces Nova Graphics Driver for NVIDIA GPUs, Blender 4.1 released, MakuluLinux brings LinDoz back this time with AI, the end of EXT2
Linux Matters: Snappy Snap Snapshots
Alan has all the GPUs and needs your help. Martin finds three chat client improvements. Mark is migrating data on his new home server.
WordPress ☛ WP Briefing: Episode 76: A WordPress 6.5 Sneak Peek
Join WordPress Executive Director, Josepha Haden Chomphosy, as she offers an exclusive preview of the upcoming WordPress 6.5 release, accompanied by special guest Dave Smith, one of the Editor Tech leads for this release. Don’t miss this opportunity for an insider’s look!