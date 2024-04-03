Devices: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, Steam Deck, and More
Raspberry Pi ☛ New resource to help teachers make Computing culturally relevant
Download our new resource to help you identify areas of opportunity for making Computing engaging for all your learners.
Hackaday ☛ A Nifty F1C100S Dual-Board Computer
The F1C100S (and the F1C200S) is a super simple CPU to use – it’s QFN, it has RAM built-in, and it can run Linux. It just makes sense that we bring it up to you once again, this time, on this dual-board computer by [minilogic]. The boards look super accessible to build for a Linux computer, and it’s alright if you assemble only one of them, too – the second board just makes this computer all that much nicer to use!
Arduino ☛ A three-year journey to build a reaction wheel
How do unstable things stay upright? True passive balancing is very difficult and isn’t dynamic, so it doesn’t help when there is movement. Active balancing is all about inertia and this is how a tightrope walker can traverse a chasm by making small adjustments with a long pole.
Tom's Hardware ☛ How to upgrade your Steam Deck's SSD for more storage and better performance
The Steam Deck comes with a base configuration offering just 64GB of eMMC storage, with upgraded models providing up to a 1TB SSD with the OLED model. Here's our guide on how to upgrade your Steam Deck SSD, to 1TB or even 2TB, with instructions and benchmarks showing the resulting performance.