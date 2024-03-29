Databases: PostgreSQL, MySQL, and MariaDB
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install PostgreSQL and pgAdmin on Ubuntu 22.04
PostgreSQL or Postgres is an open-source object-relational database management that implements the SQL querying language. It has advanced features like reliable transactions and concurrency without read locks, allowing us to build fault-tolerant environments and complex applications.
-
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install and Use MySQL 8 on Ubuntu 22.04
MySQL is a free, open-source, relational database management platform powered by Oracle Cloud. It is very popular due to its proven reliability, quick processing, ease and flexibility. It uses Structured Query Language to add, access, and manage a database's content. MySQL 8.0 stores its meta-data into a proven transactional storage engine called InnoDB. It works on client/server architecture and can be installed on all major operating systems, including Ubuntu, Windows, CentOS, and Debian.
This tutorial will show you how to install MySQL 8 on Ubuntu 22.04 server.
-
The Register UK ☛ Progress outbids private equity in offer for MariaDB plc
The application development and infrastructure software company has confirmed it is considering a possible offer for MariaDB plc at a value of $0.60 per share, valuing the firm at around $40.6 million.
The latest bid followed an offer by K5 Private Investors – a fund controlled by private equity company K1 – of $0.55 per share, equivalent to $37.3 million. In the run-up to its December 2022 IPO, the company's value was estimated at $672 million.