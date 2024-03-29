Databases: PostgreSQL, MySQL, and MariaDB

MySQL is a free, open-source, relational database management platform powered by Oracle Cloud. It is very popular due to its proven reliability, quick processing, ease and flexibility. It uses Structured Query Language to add, access, and manage a database's content. MySQL 8.0 stores its meta-data into a proven transactional storage engine called InnoDB. It works on client/server architecture and can be installed on all major operating systems, including Ubuntu, Windows, CentOS, and Debian.

This tutorial will show you how to install MySQL 8 on Ubuntu 22.04 server.