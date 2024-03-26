Fedora 40 Beta will be Released Soon

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 26, 2024



The team behind Fedora has announced the official release date for the beta version of Fedora 40. The date of this release is March 26, 2024 and will give us a first glimpse at how the latest iteration of the desktop has shaped up.

Included with this release will be GNOME 46 (and all the performance improvements that come along with it), as well as KDE Plasma 6 (for the KDE spin), which solidifies the desktop as one of the best on the market.

As for the KDE Plasma version, X11 support has been limited to a COPR repository and maintained on a best-effort basis. This means, however, that both desktops will default to Wayland.

