Devuan/Debian: Git-LFS, miniDebConf Santa Fe, vcswatch and git --filter, Hey Hi (AI) Hype

Debian is running a "vcswatch" service that keeps track of the status of all packaging repositories that have a Vcs-Git (and other VCSes) header set and shows which repos might need a package upload to push pending changes out.

Naturally, this is a lot of data and the scratch partition on qa.debian.org had to be expanded several times, up to 300 GB in the last iteration. Attempts to reduce that size using shallow clones ( git clone --depth=50 ) did not result more than a few percent of space saved. Running git gc on all repos helps a bit, but is tedious and as Debian is growing, the repos are still growing both in size and number. I ended up blocking all repos with checkouts larger than a gigabyte, and still the only cure was expanding the disk, or to lower the blocking threshold.