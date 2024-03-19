Devuan/Debian: Git-LFS, miniDebConf Santa Fe, vcswatch and git --filter, Hey Hi (AI) Hype
Simon Josefsson ☛ Simon Josefsson: Apt archive mirrors in Git-LFS
My effort to improve transparency and confidence of public apt archives continues. I started to work on this in “Apt Archive Transparency” in which I mention the debdistget project in passing. Debdistget is responsible for mirroring index files for some public apt archives. I’ve realized that having a publicly auditable and preserved mirror of the apt repositories is central to being able to do apt transparency work, so the debdistget project has become more central to my project than I thought. Currently I track Trisquel, PureOS, Gnuinos and their upstreams Ubuntu, Debian and Devuan.
Gunnar Wolf ☛ Gunnar Wolf: After miniDebConf Santa Fe
Last week we held our promised miniDebConf in Santa Fe City, Santa Fe province, Argentina — just across the river from Paraná, where I have spent almost six beautiful months I will never forget.
Christoph Berg: vcswatch and git --filter
Debian is running a "vcswatch" service that keeps track of the status of all packaging repositories that have a Vcs-Git (and other VCSes) header set and shows which repos might need a package upload to push pending changes out.
Naturally, this is a lot of data and the scratch partition on qa.debian.org had to be expanded several times, up to 300 GB in the last iteration. Attempts to reduce that size using shallow clones (git clone --depth=50) did not result more than a few percent of space saved. Running git gc on all repos helps a bit, but is tedious and as Debian is growing, the repos are still growing both in size and number. I ended up blocking all repos with checkouts larger than a gigabyte, and still the only cure was expanding the disk, or to lower the blocking threshold.
Joey Hess ☛ Joey Hess: policy on adding Hey Hi (AI) generated content to my software projects
I am eager to incorporate your Hey Hi (AI) generated code into my software. Really!
I want to facilitate making the process as easy as possible. You're already using an Hey Hi (AI) to do most of the hard lifting, so why make the last step hard? To that end, I skip my usually extensive code review process for your Hey Hi (AI) generated code submissions. Anything goes as long as it compiles!
Please do remember to include "(AI generated)" in the description of your changes (at the top), so I know to skip my usual review process.
Also be sure to sign off to the standard Developer Certificate of Origin so I know you attest that you own the code that you generated. When making a git commit, you can do that by using the
--signoffoption.
I do make some small modifications to Hey Hi (AI) generated submissions. For example, maybe you used Hey Hi (AI) to write this code: [...]