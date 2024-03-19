today's howtos
FOSSLinux ☛ How to install Spotify on Fedora
Spotify, the leading streaming service for music and podcasts, can be installed on Fedora with just a few steps. This guide will walk you through the process of installing Spotify on Fedora, allowing you to access a vast library of audio content directly from your desktop.
FOSSLinux ☛ How to Install Zsh and Oh My Zsh on Fedora
Zsh, combined with Oh My Zsh, transforms the terminal into a powerful and user-friendly interface, offering themes, plugins, and many other features. This comprehensive guide walks you through installing Zsh and Oh My Zsh on Fedora, step by step, to significantly enhance your command-line workflow.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Install 7-Zip (Command & GUI) in Ubuntu 22.04 & 24.04
This simple tutorial shows how to install 7-Zip file archiver in Ubuntu Desktop. 7-Zip is a popular free open-source file archiver with a high compression ratio. Ubuntu GNU/Linux can get it in few different packages: p7zip – a command line port of 7-Zip for POSIX systems, including Linux, when 7-Zip was Windows-only.
FOSSLinux ☛ How to Install GitKraken on Fedora for Git Management
As a developer, you understand the importance of having the right tools for the job. One of the most popular and powerful version control systems available is Git.
H2S Media ☛ Repository to install Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Edge on Debian 12 Linux [Ed: A terrible idea; it is proprietary malware that sends to Microsoft all the users' passwords without even asking for permission]
The default browser in Debian 12 is Firefox like any other GNU/Linux distro, however, we can install Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Edge on it, if required.
How to Check the Version of Ubuntu You’re Running in 2024?
Determining the version of Ubuntu installed on your system is a straightforward process, and there are several methods available to accomplish this task. Whether you prefer using the command line or graphical user interface, you can easily retrieve the version information to ensure you’re working with the correct release.
It's FOSS ☛ Setting up Jellyfin Media Server on Raspberry Pi
Put your Raspberry Pi to a good use by setting up local media streaming with Jellyfin.
KDE Plasma 6.0.2 on Manjaro Testing branch
As of now `sudo pacman -Syu` installs KDE Plasma 6.0.2 on Manjaro Testing branch