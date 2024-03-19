Firefox 125 Enters Public Beta Testing with URL Paste Suggestion, PDF Highlighting

posted by Marius Nestor on Mar 19, 2024



Probably the coolest new change of the upcoming Firefox 125 release is the URL Paste Suggestion feature, which provides a convenient way for users to quickly access URLs that are copied to the system clipboard.

Firefox 125 also promises support for highlighting in PDF documents (will be released gradually), a new option that lets users enable Web Proxy Auto-Discovery (WPAD) while configuring Firefox to use the system proxy, and expanded download protection to proactively block downloads from URLs that may not be trustworthy.

