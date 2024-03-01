Armbian 24.2 Adds Xiaomi Mi 10, Orange Pi Zero 3, and ASUS Tinker Edge R Support

posted by Marius Nestor on Mar 01, 2024



Armbian 24.2 is here two months after Armbian 23.11 and it’s also the first release of the project in 2024. The new release brings support for more devices, including the ASUS Tinker Edge R single-board computer for AI applications, the Orange Pi Zero 3 development board, the Radxa ROCK S0 SBC, and the Xiaomi Mi 10 smartphone.

On the other hand, Armbian 24.2 is here to improve support for ODROID-M1, Khadas Edge, Khadas Edge 2, JetHome JetHub H1, JetHome JetHub D1, Khadas VIM1S, Khadas VIM4, Orange Pi One, Raspberry Pi 5, ROCK Pi S, and Mixtile Blade 3 single-board computers, as well as some Rockchip-powered devices.

