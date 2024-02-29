Events, LibrePlanet 2024, and FreeBSD Journal

The January/February 2024 issue marks the 10th Anniversary of the FreeBSD Journal! Join us in commemorating this momentous event by checking out this exceptional issue dedicated to Networking. You’ll find a diverse array of articles covering topics such as RACK, SR-IOV, BATMAN, TCP in FreeBSD 14, and more. Finally, challenge yourself with the 10 Years of the FreeBSD Journal crossword puzzle crafted by Tom Jones.

You’ll also notice we’ve moved away from our browser-based offering and now provide HTML versions alongside the traditional PDFs for each article. A full-issue PDF version is also available for those who prefer a magazine-style layout.

Thank you to everyone who contributed to the latest issue. We’d also like to send a special thank you to the publishing and editorial teams for making the FreeBSD Journal the best way to stay informed about everything FreeBSD for the past 10 years. Please take a moment to read the issue, share with your colleagues, and remember, the FreeBSD Journal is always free.