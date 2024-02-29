LibreOffice 24.2.1 Office Suite Is Out with More Than 100 Bug Fixes
LibreOffice 24.2.1 is here a month after the launch of the LibreOffice 24.2 office suite, which introduced major changes like a new calendar-based version numbering scheme, new security and accessibility features, as well as improved interoperability with MS Office.
In LibreOffice 24.2.1, the Document Foundation fixes a total of 102 bugs across all core components of the office suite to provide those who already upgraded to the latest LibreOffice 24.2 release with improved stability and robustness.
Original Post:
Announcement of LibreOffice 24.2.1 Community
LibreOffice 24.2.1 Community, the first minor release of the free, volunteer-supported office suite for personal productivity in office environments, is now available at https://www.libreoffice.org/download for Windows, MacOS and Linux.
The release includes more than 100 bug and regression fixes over LibreOffice 24.2 [1] to improve the stability and robustness of the software. LibreOffice 24.2.1 Community is the most advanced version of the office suite, offering the best features and interoperability with Microsoft Office proprietary formats.
LibreOffice is the only office suite with a feature set comparable to the market leader. It also offers a range of interface options to suit all user habits, from traditional to modern, and makes the most of different screen form factors by optimising the space available on the desktop to put the maximum number of features just a click or two away.