LibreOffice 24.2.1 Office Suite Is Out with More Than 100 Bug Fixes

posted by Marius Nestor on Feb 29, 2024,

updated Feb 29, 2024



LibreOffice 24.2.1 is here a month after the launch of the LibreOffice 24.2 office suite, which introduced major changes like a new calendar-based version numbering scheme, new security and accessibility features, as well as improved interoperability with MS Office.

In LibreOffice 24.2.1, the Document Foundation fixes a total of 102 bugs across all core components of the office suite to provide those who already upgraded to the latest LibreOffice 24.2 release with improved stability and robustness.

