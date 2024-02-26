I read Design Patterns that encourage junk data of css-irl.info (great post btw) and it reminded me thoughts I had about data. I want to go in depth as I feel particularly concerned about this topic.

By default, data is created and stored indefinitely by web services. A service with temporary data is more of an exception. The example of the post on JS Bin clearly shows this: a lot of data is generated. We’re talking about 130 GB of text (javascript, html and css). Services store data indefinitely.

If it’s storable, then it’s unlimited. The creator of the data doesn’t see the impact. It’s not for nothing that the term ROT was coined. I wonder, what about this data generated and stored by default? It feels wrong.