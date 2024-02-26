Programming Leftovers
Rlang ☛ I Patched R to Solve an Exercism Problem
With a serious yak shaving deviation, I have a really short “cheat” solution to one of the featured Exercism problems. It’s been a really insightful journey getting to this point, and as always I’ve learned a lot along the way. The fact that I was able to understand the required changes and propose them is thanks to the open-source nature of programming languages.
Rlang ☛ How to set up development and production environments using proprietary trap AWS Copilot: Example using a `plumber` API.
In this post I am documenting step-by-step the process of deploying
dev/stage/prod environments and instances of a {plumber} API on
AWS AppRunner using
AWS Copilot.
MaskRay ☛ My involvement with LLVM 18
LLVM 18 will soon be released. This post provides a summary of my contributions in this release cycle to record my learning progress.
Lykolux ☛ About data storage and gathering everything
I read Design Patterns that encourage junk data of css-irl.info (great post btw) and it reminded me thoughts I had about data. I want to go in depth as I feel particularly concerned about this topic.
By default, data is created and stored indefinitely by web services. A service with temporary data is more of an exception. The example of the post on JS Bin clearly shows this: a lot of data is generated. We’re talking about 130 GB of text (javascript, html and css). Services store data indefinitely.
If it’s storable, then it’s unlimited. The creator of the data doesn’t see the impact. It’s not for nothing that the term ROT was coined. I wonder, what about this data generated and stored by default? It feels wrong.
Tony Solomonik ☛ Scheduling Internals
I remember when I first learned that you can write a server handling millions of clients running on just a single thread, my mind was simply blown away 🤯
Juha-Matti Santala ☛ Pull request is my proposal for changes
To the original question, I’m 100% up for the maintainer doing formatting changes and lint fixes to my pull requests. I’d go even further though: I’m good for you making any changes that would make it a better set of changes. Sometimes it’s by asking me to change things and sometimes by making changes yourself.
Evan Hahn ☛ Clojure: distinct versus dedupe
clojure.corehas two similar functions for lazily removing duplicates from a sequence:
distinctand
dedupe. What’s the difference?
distinctremoves all duplicates from a sequence.
Perl / Raku
Python
The New Stack ☛ How to Use the Python zip() Function
