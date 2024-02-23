Kubuntu Focus M2 Linux laptop now comes with a Core i9-14900HX processor and NVIDIA RTX 40 series graphics

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 23, 2024,

updated Feb 25, 2024



The Kubuntu Focus M2 is a Linux laptop with an Intel Core i9 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series discrete graphics, and a choice of 15.6 inch or 17.3 inch displays (both sizes feature screens with 2560 x 1440 pixel resolutions and refresh rates up to 240 Hz.

When the Kubuntu Focus M2 Gen 5 launched last year it shipped with an Intel Core i9-13900HX processor, but now the laptop has been updated so that the base model features a Core i9-14900HX chip for the same (expensive) starting price of $1,895. Folks who’d prefer to save a few bucks can still opt for a model with the 13th-gen processor though: it starts at $1,795 while supplies last.

Read on

Notebookcheck: