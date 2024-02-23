Kubuntu Focus M2 Linux laptop now comes with a Core i9-14900HX processor and NVIDIA RTX 40 series graphics
The Kubuntu Focus M2 is a Linux laptop with an Intel Core i9 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series discrete graphics, and a choice of 15.6 inch or 17.3 inch displays (both sizes feature screens with 2560 x 1440 pixel resolutions and refresh rates up to 240 Hz.
When the Kubuntu Focus M2 Gen 5 launched last year it shipped with an Intel Core i9-13900HX processor, but now the laptop has been updated so that the base model features a Core i9-14900HX chip for the same (expensive) starting price of $1,895. Folks who’d prefer to save a few bucks can still opt for a model with the 13th-gen processor though: it starts at $1,795 while supplies last.
Notebookcheck:
Kubuntu Focus M2: Linux laptop appears in new version with greater performance capabilties, also with GeForce RTX 4090
The Focus M2 Gen 5 laptop is now available in a new model variant. Specifically, the model comes with a new CPU, the Intel Core i9-14900HX, which differs from the Intel Core i9-13900HX in terms of turbo clock frequency; the extent to which there are actually relevant differences in performance is likely to depend heavily on your own requirements.
The notebook is still available in two size versions, which determines not least the graphics card options: the 15.6-inch versions come with the GeForce RTX 4060 or RTX 4070, while the 17.3-inch models can be ordered with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 or RTX 4090. The 17.3-inch version also has space for up to three M.2 2280 SSDs, while the smaller model can accommodate two SSDs. The 17.3-inch version measures 396 x 278 x 25 millimeters instead of 358 x 240 x 25 millimeters and comes with a 99 Wh battery instead of 80 Wh.