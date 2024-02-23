Arkane Linux: This 'Nix-worthy' Arch-based Immutable Distro Shows Potential

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 23, 2024



You know, there are plenty of future-proof immutable Linux distros out there that offer the advantages of immutability for those who like the security and stability offered by these distros.

For those who are not familiar with the concept, an immutable distro is one that makes sure that the core of the operating system is left untouched. It is made possible because the root file system of an immutable distro is read-only by default.

Arkane Linux is one such immutable distro that markets itself as “an opinionated, immutable, atomic, multi-root Arch-based distribution”. Let's see how it holds up.

