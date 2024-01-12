GNU/Linux Majority OS in West Africa, Says statCounter

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 12, 2024,

updated Jan 12, 2024



Never seen this before: (majority market share measured on the desktop by statCounter)

Additionally, as per the data, GNU/Linux (excluding ChromeOS) is measured at 6.19% of desktops/laptops in Turkey, 6.29% of desktops/laptops in Luxembourg, 8.04% of desktops/laptops in Lebanon, 8.44% of desktops/laptops in Ukraine, 8.57% of desktops/laptops in Azerbaijan, 9.43% of desktops/laptops in Greece, 14.84% of desktops/laptops in India, and 17.53% of desktops/laptops in Norway.

Even Microsoft-connected media has taken note:

This recent article was more about helping Microsoft "contain" the damage. It's about GNU/Linux growing five-fold in terms of its share. █