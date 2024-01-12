GNU/Linux Majority OS in West Africa, Says statCounter

Tux Machines

9to5Linux

Libreboot Open-Source Firmware Now Supports HP EliteBook 820 G2 Laptops

For those of you who prefer your BIOS/UEFI firmware open-sourced, Libreboot is a very good alternative. The latest release added support for new mainboards for both laptops and desktops, including HP EliteBook 2570p, HP 8300 USDT, and Gigabyte GA-G41M-ES2L.

PipeWire Camera Support Is Coming to OBS Studio for Linux Desktops

While it’s not ready for prime time due to the lack of real consumers, this change to OBS Studio, which combines the PipeWire media framework and Camera portal, promises to be the future of cameras on the Linux desktop, according to developer Georges Stavracas.

Linux Mint 21.3 “Virginia” Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New

Codenamed “Virginia”, Linux Mint 21.3 features the latest Cinnamon 6.0 desktop environment for its flagship editions, which comes with an experimental Wayland session for those who want their Linux Mint flavor on top of Wayland.

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Is Now Powered by Linux Kernel 6.5 from Ubuntu 23.10

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS users received a nice surprise today in the form of a new HWE (Hardware Enablement) kernel from the newer Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) release, namely Linux 6.5, which will be the default kernel of the upcoming fourth point release in the Jammy Jellyfish series, Ubuntu 22.04.4 LTS.

Linux Kernel 4.14 Reaches End of Life After More Than Six Years of Maintenance

Renowned kernel developer Greg Kroah-Hartman announced today on the Linux kernel mailing list the release of Linux 4.14.336 as what appears to be the last maintenance update to the long-term supported Linux 4.14 kernel series, which is now marked as EOL (End of Life) on the kernel.org website.

Security-Oriented Qubes OS Is Now Pre-Installed on StarBook Mk VI Linux Laptops

StarBook Mk VI is a 14-inch Linux laptop released by Star Labs in August 2022, which comes with either AMD Ryzen 7 5800U or Intel Core i3-1315U and Intel Core i7-1360P CPUs, up to 64GB RAM, up to 2 TB SSD storage, as well as open-source Coreboot and EDK II firmware.

Story of Reviving Old Lenovo Phone with Free Software

How To Download and Install Alternative Fonts on Ubuntu

Duo Display Series: Equipped with RP2040 and ESP32 Microcontrollers

SB-Components has recently introduced an innovative range of compact modules on Kickstarter, featuring the RP2040 and ESP32 S3 WROOM-1 microcontrollers. These devices are equipped with a 6-DoF IMU, interchangeable displays, and versatile options for storage and connectivity.

Quectel and Morse Micro Launch First Wi-Fi HaLow Module with CE and FCC Certifications

Quectel and Morse Micro have launched the first Wi-Fi HaLow module, the Quectel FGH100M, achieving both CE and FCC certifications. These certifications, backed by Morse Micro’s MM6108 SoC, confirm the module’s strict adherence to top safety and environmental standards in both regions.

FireBeetle 2 Upgraded with RISC-V Based ESP32-C6 SoC Featuring Zigbee 3.0 and Thread 1.3 Connectivity

DFRobot has announced the launch of the updated FireBeetle 2, now incorporating the latest ESP32-C6 System-on-Chip from Espressif Systems. This enhanced development board integrates standard I/Os, includes comprehensive battery support, and offers advanced connectivity options with Zigbee 3.0 and Thread 1.3.

Espressif Launches ESP32-C61 with Advanced Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 Technologies

Espressif Systems unveils the upcoming  release of the ESP32-C61, a cutting-edge System-on-Chip that integrates Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 technologies in addition to expanded memory options, and optimized peripherals. This release follows the ESP32-C2 and ESP32-C3 models to address the growing demand for Wi-Fi 6 capabilities.

GNU/Linux Majority OS in West Africa, Says statCounter

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 12, 2024,
updated Jan 12, 2024

Never seen this before: (majority market share measured on the desktop by statCounter)

Desktop Operating System Market Share Worldwide: West Africa

Additionally, as per the data, GNU/Linux (excluding ChromeOS) is measured at 6.19% of desktops/laptops in Turkey, 6.29% of desktops/laptops in Luxembourg, 8.04% of desktops/laptops in Lebanon, 8.44% of desktops/laptops in Ukraine, 8.57% of desktops/laptops in Azerbaijan, 9.43% of desktops/laptops in Greece, 14.84% of desktops/laptops in India, and 17.53% of desktops/laptops in Norway.

Even Microsoft-connected media has taken note:

Microsoft's Windows Faces a New Threat From an Old (But Current) Enemy: Microsoft-connected publisher afraid to even name it

This recent article was more about helping Microsoft "contain" the damage. It's about GNU/Linux growing five-fold in terms of its share.

New Year, New Kodi: Nexus 20.3 Brings Enhancements and Fixes
Kodi 20.3 "Nexus" debuts with bug fixes and backports; no new features, but essential updates included
OpenWrt One - celebrating 20 years of OpenWrt
"In 2024 the OpenWrt project turns 20 years!"
and 17.53% of desktops/laptops in Norway
System76's New Linux Workstation Has Updated AMD Threadripper CPUs
You can't go any more powerful than this
 
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS To Get 12 Years of Updates
Canonical revealed the extension of software updates for Ubuntu LTS
Linux Mint 21.3 “Virginia” released!
The team is proud to announce the release of Linux Mint 21.3 “Virginia”
LibreOffice QA help from CSUMB students – Keldin Maldonado
Let’s hear from one of the students, Keldin Maldonado
Fedora Asahi Remix Delivers Major Improvements
The latest Fedora Asahi Remix updates feature robust HDMI support for Apple's M1 & M2 series, significant GPU driver upgrades, and more
GNOME 46 Alpha Desktop Released for Public Testing, Here’s What’s New
The GNOME Project released today the alpha version of the upcoming GNOME 46 “Kathmandu” desktop environment series for early adopters, application developers, and Linux enthusiasts.
Android’s robot mascot is now called The Bot
13 Best Open Source ChatGPT Alternatives
Looking for open-source ChatGPT alternatives? We curated some of the best ones for you to take a look at
Another System Monitor Extension for GNOME — But This One’s Epic
Yes, I know: I’m writing about yet another system monitor extension for GNOME Shell
Docker Desktop as Flatpak Likely to Arrive Soon
Docker desktop as Flatpak and Snap may arrive soon for your Linux distributions.
This tutorial is a simple story of how we revive our old phone from 2014 Lenovo S390 which by now it is kind of "expired" e.g. no longer be able to access the internet anymore and awfully limited of features
COSMIC Desktop Announces Roadmap to Alpha Release
Here's a sneak peek of the COSMIC desktop components and the alpha release is on track.
GNU/Linux and OpenSSH Must be Very Intimidating to Microsoft If or When Microsoft-funded Sites Resort to This [original]
Microsoft has just revealed many critical flaws in its products
Linux turns 33 in 2024 [and GNU Turns 41]
Anniversary
Wayland really breaks things… Just for now?
This post is in part a response to an aspect of Nate’s post “Does Wayland really break everything?“
Linux, SerenityOS, GNU Hurd, and Native GNU/Linux Clients in Gaming
Ubuntu: Colin Watson Leaves Canonical, Ubuntu 22.04 Users Can Now Upgrade to Linux Kernel 6.5
Some Ubuntu news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software: OpenTofu and “Delayed Open Source Publication” (DOSP), FOSS Weekly
Some FOSS news/videos
GNOME developer Georges Stavracas has merged today the PipeWire Camera support into the master branch of the popular OBS Studio open-source screencasting and streaming app.
How To Check Android Build Number
The StarBook Mk VI Linux notebook from Star Labs is now officially certified for the security-oriented Qubes OS distribution.
Firefox: Fixing keyboard navigation in Inspector Rules view
Starting Firefox 122, when editing a selector, a property name or a property value in the Inspector
Canonical on High Performance Computing and Servers One Can Control
A couple of ubuntu.com posts
Trisquel on arm64: Ampere Altra
Having had success running Trisquel on the ppc64 Talos II, I felt ready to get an arm64 machine running Trisquel
This new thing happens with Gboard when you connect a physical keyboard to your Android tablet
Gabriel-Cezarin Popovici helps the campaigns team to spread the message that we need to fight for our digital freedom
My reason for using GNU/Linux up until 2018 was because it was just plain better than Windows
How to take a screenshot on Android? 7 best ways explored
Microsoft-Connected Sites Taking Note of GNU/Linux Seeing "a Fivefold Increase" in 15 Years on Desktops/Laptops [original]
"Linux had a market share of just 0.68% in 2009. In 2023, that share had ballooned to 3.82%."
Min 1.31 Released as a New Bug Fix Update for Lightweight Browser
Min 1.31 (Lightweight Browser) introduces the ability to select and manage multiple tabs seamlessly, improved userscript customization experience and more.
Kodi 20.3 "Nexus" released as a last bug-fix update
Discover the improvements in Kodi 20.3, address DVD playback issues, enable automatic recovery in the Music Library, and resolve platform-specific quirks for an all-encompassing media solution.
Stable kernel 4.14.336
I'm announcing the release of the 4.14.336 kernel
The highly anticipated Linux Mint 21.3 “Virginia” distribution is now available for download from the multitude of mirrors around the world of the Linux Mint project, ahead of the official unveiling later this week.
11 Best Free and Open Source PDF Development Libraries
Many open source software save documents to this format such as LibreOffice and GIMP
Canonical has updated the kernel of the long-term supported Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system series to the Linux 6.5 HWE (Hardware Enablement) series from Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur).
KDE's 6th Megarelease - Release Candidate 1
KDE's megarelease is less than 50 days away
Originally released on November 12th, 2017, the long-term supported (LTS) Linux 4.14 kernel series has now reached its end of supported life after being maintained for more than six years.
Wallpaper Wednesday: Android wallpapers 2024-01-10
GNU Octave 8.4.0 Released
Octave Version 8.4.0 has been released and is now available for download
Open source must boldly go where no software has gone before
Perens says that users don't understand the freedoms FOSS gives, and developers don't understand users. He was right on both counts.
Canonical wants better Snap support outside Ubuntu, based on latest hires
Returning developer says he might get to "change some of the old ideas."
Lichee Console 4A portable RISC-V development terminal review – Part 1: Unboxing, teardown, and hands on
Sipeed has just sent me a “Lichee Console 4A portable RISC-V development terminal” for review
HONOR announces Magic OS 8.0 update based on Android 14
Solus 4.5 Arrives with Powerful Features and Upgrades
Explore the latest Solus 4.5 release, featuring Calamares installer, upgraded default apps, Pipewire integration, ROCm support, and cutting-edge kernel advancements.
The developers behind the Solus distribution announced today the release and general availability of Solus 4.5 as the latest installation and live media for this independently developed distro.
Regression tracking: state of the union early 2024
In general: regzbot becomes the priority; I'll try to stay on top of tracked regressions and look out for reports that need to be tracked, but for some time will work less strictly to reduce the timeI spend on this
Linux hits nearly 4% desktop user share on Statcounter
Looking at December it shows Windows rising too, with macOS dropping down. If we actually take ChromeOS directly into the Linux numbers for December 2023 the overall number would actually be 6.24% (ChromeOS is Linux after all).
