Latest Development Updates From EasyOS
Barry Kauler ☛ truncate utility broken in Easy Daedalus
This was reported by forum member Thanos:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?t=14260
This "broken" utility is in the 'pup-tools' PET package; however, it isn't broken, just needs some commandline parameters. But there is no help, so pretty useless.
This utility is in Easy Scarthgap, but renamed to /usr/bin/truncate-pup, so as not to conflict with the busybox 'truncate' applet.
Barry Kauler ☛ Kernel 6.12.23 in Easy Daedalus without AVS
Right now compiling the 6.12.23 kernel in Easy Daedalus, with Intel AVS audio support disabled. Because it doesn't work, as reported in earlier blog posts.
Barry Kauler ☛ Kernel 6.6.87 compiled in Easy Daedalus
This morning, posted about compiling kernel version 6.12.23:
- Kernel 6.12.23 in Easy Daedalus without AVS — April 20, 2025
But, frustrating; see this thread:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?t=14311
One frustration with the 6.12.x kernel, is some traditional Intel audio drivers have been removed, replaced by AVS. It seems, disabling AVS does not bring back those traditional drivers.