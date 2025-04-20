I’ve been thinking recently about what sets apart my coworkers who’ve done the best work.

You might think that the main thing that makes people really effective at research or engineering is technical ability, and among the general population that’s true. Among my Anthropic coworkers, though, we’ve restricted the range by screening for extremely high-percentile technical ability, so the remaining differences, while they still matter, aren’t quite as critical. Instead, people’s biggest bottleneck eventually becomes their ability to get leverage—i.e., to find and execute work that has a big impact-per-hour multiplier.