Games: Classic BSD Game, Confronted, EVERSPACE 2, and More

news

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 22, 2025,

updated Apr 22, 2025



The Linux terminal is well-known for its productivity tools for savvy users, but it also offers ways to be unproductive. You can do fun things as well as programming and shell scripting. You can play games in the terminal. One collection of games, BSD games, is borrowed from games that were popular on one of Linux's ancestors, BSD. These text-based games were originally developed in the late 1970s and 1980s.

You can still play many of them on modern Linux systems. Everyone needs to take a break from running commands and pipelines once in a while.

While this article covers BSD games, you don't have to have BSD system. Many Linux systems have this package. On Ubuntu/Debian, it's called "bsdgames." To install it, type: [...]