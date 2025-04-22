news
Games: Classic BSD Game, Confronted, EVERSPACE 2, and More
[Older] HowTo Geek ☛ I Played Every Classic BSD Game. Are They Still Fun Today?
The Linux terminal is well-known for its productivity tools for savvy users, but it also offers ways to be unproductive. You can do fun things as well as programming and shell scripting. You can play games in the terminal. One collection of games, BSD games, is borrowed from games that were popular on one of Linux's ancestors, BSD. These text-based games were originally developed in the late 1970s and 1980s.
You can still play many of them on modern Linux systems. Everyone needs to take a break from running commands and pipelines once in a while.
While this article covers BSD games, you don't have to have BSD system. Many Linux systems have this package. On Ubuntu/Debian, it's called "bsdgames." To install it, type: [...]
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Build to survive in the first-person horror Confronted - latest update makes it Steam Deck playable
Grumpy Rock Studios recently updated Confronted, an interesting sounding survival-horror game where you have to build up little safe rooms. It's in Early Access with the latest update making it playable on Steam Deck.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ ROCKFISH reducing EVERSPACE 2 DLC pricing as everything is getting more expensive
Well, this is nice. With the price of so many things going up everywhere thanks to tariffs, inflation and everything else - ROCKFISH Games have reduced the pricing of the upcoming big EVERSPACE 2 Wrath of the Ancients DLC. They also only just recently reduced the priced of the previous Titans DLC too.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Co-op dungeon crawler Never Split the Party gets a big surprise update celebrating a million downloads
The free to play online co-op dungeon crawler Never Split the Party from Legend Studio just had a massive update to celebrate one million downloads. Quite a surprise, since the last update to the game was back in 2022.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Supernatural school-life tactics RPG Demonschool set to release in Q3 2025
We're finally getting close to Demonschool actually releasing, with it now having a Q3 2025 release window so it will be here before the end of September.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Snailshock is Pool but with Snails, with Dice for extra moves and Cards to mess with them
Love your weird and quirky indie games? You'll want to check out Snailshock Grand Supreme Tournament, which answers a question no one asked - what if Pool but Snails?
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Monument Valley 1 and 2 get full controller support which should get them Steam Deck Verified soon
Developer ustwo games just upgraded both Monument Valley: Panoramic Edition and Monument Valley 2: Panoramic Edition with full controller support which should get them bumped up to Steam Deck Verified status.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ STAR WARS Zero Company is a Clone Wars XCOM and I want it now
As a huge fan of XCOM including the classics and modern versions, and a big Star Wars fan, the recent STAR WARS Zero Company announcement has me terribly excited. Not only does it look and sound XCOM, it's also made by some of the people who were involved with it. The developer, Bit Reactor, has some of the minds behind XCOM, Civilization, Gears of War, Elder Scrolls Online, and more.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Dwarf Fortress hit a huge new milestone on Steam, Noclip documentary now completed
Dwarf Fortress publisher Kitfox Games recently revealed that the game has managed to hit a huge milestone on Steam, plus the final episode of the Noclip documentary is out now.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Underwater PvP shooter Tidal Shock 1.0 out now with Linux / Steam Deck support - it's also now free to play
Moonray Studios have put out the 1.0 release of Tidal Shock: Off The Hook, a free to play underwater shooter and the update brings full Native Linux and Steam Deck support. The 1.0 release comes after around 5 years in Early Access, along with it becoming to free to play back in early March. So it seems like now is a great time to grab a few friends to pick it up and play together no matter what system you're on.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Ahead of its 10 year Steam anniversary, Black Mesa has a new beta with improved Linux support and many fixes
The Half-Life remake Black Mesa from Crowbar Collective has a fresh Beta update available for testing, which includes numerous enhancements to their Linux support along with a bunch of other stability improvements.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Nitronauts is classic Bomberman with a few new twists out now
Featuring both local and online multiplayer, Nitronauts is a fun looking Bomberman styled game that recently released with Native Linux support.