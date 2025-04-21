news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 21, 2025



Quoting: Graphics improvements in WebKitGTK and WPEWebKit after the switch to Skia | Carlos Garcia Campos —

In my previous post, when I introduced the switch to Skia for 2D rendering, I explained that we replaced Cairo with Skia keeping mostly the same architecture. This alone was an important improvement in performance, but still the graphics implementation was designed for Cairo and CPU rendering. Once we considered the switch to Skia as stable, we started to work on changes to take more advantage of Skia and GPU rendering to improve the performance even more. In this post I’m going to present some of those improvements and other not directly related to Skia and GPU rendering.

This is related to the DMA-BUF renderer used by the GTK port and WPE when using the new API. The composited buffer is shared as a DMA-BUF between the web and UI processes. Once the web process finished the composition we created a fence and waited for it, to make sure that when the UI process was notified that the composition was done the buffer was actually ready. This approach was safe, but slow. In 281640@main we introduced support for explicit fencing to the WPE port. When possible, an exportable fence is created, so that instead of waiting for it immediately, we export it as a file descriptor that is sent to the UI process as part of the message that notifies that a new frame has been composited. This unblocks the web process as soon as composition is done. When supported by the platform, for example in WPE under Wayland when the zwp_linux_explicit_synchronization_v1 protocol is available, the fence file descriptor is passed to the platform implementation. Otherwise, the UI process asynchronously waits for the fence by polling the file descriptor before passing the buffer to the platform. This is what we always do in the GTK port since 281744@main. This change improved the score of all MotionMark tests, see for example multiply.