posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 20, 2025



Quoting: Caddy 2.10 Web Server Debuts Enhanced TLS Privacy —

Over three months after its previous 2.9 release, the team behind Caddy, a popular open-source web and reverse proxy server written in Go, has officially unveiled version 2.10, with a bundle of security‑oriented capabilities.

The main highlight – Caddy now offers fully automated support for Encrypted ClientHello (ECH). ECH hides the true server name (SNI) inside an outer, generic ClientHello, frustrating passive observers who rely on SNI sniffing.