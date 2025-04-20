news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 20, 2025



Why I Dual-Boot But Choose Linux Over Windows Almost Every Time

On top of the graphical experience of Windows feeling irrelevant and even hostile to me, it also just feels slow. Especially on boot up, it seems there's constantly something loading in the background.

Admittedly, part of the slowness can be attributed to the fact I use Windows so little. The longer I go without using it, the more updates accumulate that then happen in the background or that I get prompted to apply. This all results in a more sluggish or nagging experience.