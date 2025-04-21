news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 21, 2025



Quoting: The Fedora Project history and family tree - Fedora Magazine —

The Fedora Project has become known for Linux innovation. Since its inception in 2003, Fedora has been a proving ground where new ideas in Linux are tested and refined by a global community of contributors. Its creation sprang from Red Hat Linux’s transformation into Red Hat Enterprise Linux. This move required a separate open-source distribution to remain on the leading edge. Over the years, this approach has nurtured developments like Wayland, rpm-ostree, and many more spin-off editions, each having its own use case. As a result, Fedora has become a cornerstone for the broader open-source world, inspiring many other models.