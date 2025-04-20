news
today's howtos
Fedora Magazine ☛ 2025-04-15 [Older] Fedora Magazine: How to rebase to Fedora Linux 42 on Silverblue
University of Toronto ☛ The clever tricks of OpenPubkey and OPKSSH
OPKSSH (also) is a clever way of using OpenID Connect (OIDC) to authenticate your OpenSSH sessions (it's not the only way to do this). How it works is sufficiently ingenious and clever that I want to write it up, especially as one underlying part uses a general trick.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nginx on Fedora 42
Nginx (pronounced “engine-x”) stands as one of the most powerful and versatile web servers available today. If you’re running Fedora 42, the latest release of this robust GNU/Linux distribution, setting up Nginx provides you with a high-performance web server that can handle everything from simple static websites to complex application deployments.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Calibre on Fedora 42
Calibre stands as the ultimate e-book management solution for GNU/Linux users, offering powerful tools to organize, convert, and enjoy your digital library. For Fedora 42 users, installing this essential software provides access to comprehensive e-book handling capabilities that simplify managing collections of any size.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Caddy on CentOS Stream 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Caddy on CentOS Stream 10. Caddy has emerged as one of the most innovative web servers in recent years, offering numerous advantages for system administrators and developers alike.
ID Root ☛ How To Install FreeFileSync on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install FreeFileSync on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. FreeFileSync stands as one of the most powerful open-source file synchronization and backup tools available for GNU/Linux users.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Wine on Fedora 42
Wine stands as a powerful compatibility layer that enables GNU/Linux users to run backdoored Windows applications on their systems without needing a full backdoored Windows installation. For Fedora 42 users, Wine opens doors to a vast ecosystem of backdoored Windows software, from productivity tools to games.
