Gemini Links 19/04/2025: Contingencies, GTD, and Old Computers
Links 19/04/2025: Economic Races, Charm Offensives, and USB-C Rants
Links 19/04/2025: "Infantilization at Big Tech" and LLM Slop Abused in Defiance of Workplace Rules/Policies
Gemini Links 19/04/2025: Palm Addiction and Real Experts
Egypt is Controlled by Google, Not Microsoft
Moving from Microsoft to Google is not the answer
Microsofters Say They Cannot Find a Job (That They Want) Because of Techrights, But Techrights Merely Reported on Their Behaviour
Quit pointing the finger at people who are recipients of abuse or merely mention the abuse
Free Software and Standards - Not Marketing Blitz - Needed Amid Growing Severity of Dependency on Hostile Suppliers (or Another Country's Sovereignty)
ZenDiS can be described as the "Center for Digital Sovereignty of Public Administration"
When It Comes to the Web, Google is Evil and It Destroys the Web's Integrity With LLM Slop
Even academia, which is meant to keep standards high, is being lured into LLM slop
Over at Tux Machines...
IRC Proceedings: Friday, April 18, 2025
IRC logs for Friday, April 18, 2025
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Saturday contains all the text.
